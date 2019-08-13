Level Up Your Oktoberfest Celebration

Oktoberfest Pinball Machine from American Pinball delights festival, brewery, & restaurant patrons alike



STREAMWOOD, Illinois, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Pinball, a successful newcomer on the pinball market, encourages the food and beverage industry to embrace the crowd-pleasing Oktoberfest: Pinball on Tap. American and European markets alike celebrate the beloved German festival, and what better way to engage patrons of all ages than with a pinball machine?



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959997/American_Pinball_Oktoberfest.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959997/American_Pinball_Oktoberfest.jpg]



According to Dhaval Vasani, President, "Pinball has limitless business opportunities. Restaurants, bars, and breweries stand to gain the most out of the resurgence of interest in pinball. Pinball uniquely draws older pinballers looking for a nostalgic experience and young gamers looking for a new adventure. This is why American Pinball focused on creating a pinball machine that offers a tie-in to Oktoberfest. This is a perfect machine for the food and beverage industry."



In this popular game, players will travel around the festival, visiting over a dozen tents and collecting steins. They'll feel the thrill of the exciting rides, including the amazing corkscrew roller coaster, and enjoy fantastic music, food, and drink to round out the ultimate Oktoberfest adventure.



Bring the spirit of Oktoberfest to your business and keep it around all year long. Pinball aficionados and amateurs alike will appreciate the game rules such as 5 Multi-balls, 14 Tent Modes, Beer Stein Power Ups, Food Stand scoring accelerator, 3 Mini-Wizard modes, Uber-Wizard mode, and LOTS of ducks.



The goal was to create a game of the highest quality but with a faster production time. Therefore, American Pinball distributors can take orders immediately for businesses who want to feature this crowd-drawing game in their establishment in time for this year's Oktoberfest celebrations.



Give customers an experience they won't soon forget with Oktoberfest: Pinball on Tap during Oktoberfest 2019. Time is running out, place your order with American-Pinball distributor https://www.american-pinball.com/distributors [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2550800-1&h=4217715120&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.american-pinball.com%2Fdistributors&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.american-pinball.com%2Fdistributors] or email sales@american-pinball.com [mailto:sales@american-pinball.com] today.



About American Pinball American Pinball is dedicated to creating pinball machines that will truly excite the player and become renowned in the retro arcade land of the silver ball with games that have vivid themes, powerful characters, and that special X factor that is hard to define. American Pinball designs and manufactures game targeted to the world amusement market with headquarters and pinball factory located in the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. For more information on American Pinball, please visit our website www.american-pinball.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2550800-1&h=3709621675&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.american-pinball.com%2F&a=www.american-pinball.com]



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959998/American_Pinball_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959998/American_Pinball_Logo.jpg]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959997/American_Pinball_Oktoberfest.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2550800-1&h=1893840823&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F959997%2FAmerican_Pinball_Oktoberfest.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F959997%2FAmerican_Pinball_Oktoberfest.jpg] Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959998/American_Pinball_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2550800-1&h=3648132431&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F959998%2FAmerican_Pinball_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F959998%2FAmerican_Pinball_Logo.jpg]



Web site: https://www.american-pinball.com/



