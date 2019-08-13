Fraport Traffic Figures - July 2019: Passenger Traffic Rises at Frankfurt Airport

International Group airports report differing traffic development
FRANKFURT, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed more than 6.9 million passengers in the reporting month, up 0.8 percent compared to the already heavily-traveled July holiday month last year. For the first seven months of the year, passenger traffic at FRA rose by 2.6 percent. Aircraft movements in July 2019 climbed by 1.0 percent to 47,125 takeoffs and landings, while accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 2.4 percent to over 2.9 million metric tons. FRA's cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) also grew by 1.5 percent to 178,652 metric tons.
Across the Group, airports in Fraport's international portfolio reported differing development in passenger traffic. Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) achieved a 4.2 percent jump in traffic to 207,292 passengers. Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) together received about 1.3 million passengers - a decline of 9.9 percent year-on-year. This decline, among other things, can be attributed to the bankruptcy of Avianca Brasil - whereby other carriers temporarily were unable to fully absorb the traffic volume.
With nearly 2.1 million passengers, Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) recorded a further 4.9 percent rise in traffic. The 14 Greek airports together welcomed some 5.3 million passengers in July 2019, decreasing 0.8 percent year-on-year. This light downturn resulted from the consolidation of flight offers by some airlines serving the Greek market.
On the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) together served about 1.2 million passengers. The resulting 13.2 percent drop in passengers is a continuation of the consolidation trend seen in previous months, following the rapid passenger growth in figures at the Twin Star airports in recent years. In contrast, Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera reported almost 5.4 million passengers, again recording strong growth of 11.7 percent in July 2019. Registering some 2.2 million passengers, Russia's St. Petersburg Airport (LED) also achieved growth of 4.9 percent. Traffic at China's Xian Airport (XIY) almost reached 4.3 million passengers, a 7.4 percent gain compared to the same month last year.
Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library [https://www.fraport.com/en/our-company/newsroom/media-center/photo-library.html] on the Fraport Web site [http://www.fraport.com/en.html]. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material [https://www.fraport.com/en/our-company/newsroom/footage-media-archive.html] for downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here [https://www.fraport.com/en/our-company/newsroom/services.html].
For further information about Fraport AG, please click here [http://www.fraport.com/content/fraport/en/misc/binaer/fraport-group/media/publications/fraport-fra-portrait/portrait-of-the-fraport-ag/jcr:content.file/2017_04_19_-portrait-fraport-ag_en.pdf].
Fraport Traffic Figures
July 2019
Fraport Group Airports(1)
July 2019
Year to Date (YTD) 2019
Fraport Passengers
Cargo* Movements Passengers
Cargo Movements
Fully-consolidated airports
share (%)
Month %
Month %
Month %
YTD %
YTD %
YTD %
FRA
Frankfurt
Germany 100.00 6,920,396 0.8 175,358 1.4 47,125 1.0 40,564,329 2.6 1,222,960 -2.0 299,441 2.0
--- ---
LJU
Ljubljana
Slovenia 100.00 207,292 4.2 1,012 -3.9 3,311 -7.3 1,067,005 3.6 6,737 -5.2 19,992 -2.6
--- ---
Fraport Brasil 100.00 1,292,050 -9.9 6,745 -7.2 12,036 -5.7 8,711,611 5.3 44,866 -5.8 77,731 -1.7
--- ---
FOR
Fortaleza
Brazil 100.00 615,872 -4.4 3,593 -1.3 5,367 -3.6 4,067,586 13.5 23,704 -4.0 34,047 6.6
--- ---
POA
Porto Alegre
Brazil 100.00 676,178 -14.5 3,152 -13.1 6,669 -7.3 4,644,025 -0.9 21,162 -7.8 43,684 -7.3
LIM
Lima
Peru 80.01 2,093,602 4.9 24,083 -2.0 17,476 2.1 13,409,433 6.1 147,783 -5.2 113,624 1.6
--- ---
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 5,318,937 -0.8 742 1.2 41,543 -0.9 16,244,465 1.6 4,363 -5.6 134,644 2.3
--- ---
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 2,769,604 -1.4 558 -1.1 20,514 -1.2 9,104,875 1.0 3,289 -4.9 72,493 1.0
--- ---
CFU
Kerkyra (Corfu)
Greece 73.40 658,435 -4.2 28 -10.6 4,766 -3.3 1,743,586 -2.5 115 11.8 13,567 -4.5
--- ---
CHQ
Chania (Crete)
Greece 73.40 513,280 -2.5 39 10.3 3,270 2.3 1,640,064 -3.2 248 -4.4 11,353 4.9
--- ---
EFL
Kefalonia
Greece 73.40 171,231 3.3 0 -100.0 1,465 3.1 412,219 1.4 0 -91.2 3,890 4.4
--- ---
KVA
Kavala
Greece 73.40 60,157 -10.1 9 -3.9 556 -6.2 169,787 -30.6 56 14.8 1,899 -26.3
--- ---
PVK
Aktion/Preveza
Greece 73.40 149,448 5.2 0
n.a. 1,223 4.4 329,733 8.5 0
n.a. 2,969 4.5
---
SKG
Thessaloniki
Greece 73.40 802,142 -1.3 482 -1.3 6,419 -4.8 3,849,820 5.9 2,866 -5.8 31,792 3.6
--- ---
ZTH
Zakynthos
Greece 73.40 414,911 2.0 0
n.a. 2,815 4.2 959,666 1.3 4 6.7 7,023 1.1
---
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 2,549,333 -0.1 185 9.1 21,029 -0.6 7,139,590 2.4 1,074 -7.9 62,151 3.9
--- ---
JMK
Mykonos
Greece 73.40 339,200 6.2 16 -11.4 4,747 5.4 815,712 10.4 59 12.4 10,545 10.4
--- ---
JSI
Skiathos
Greece 73.40 113,290 4.3 0
n.a. 1,019 7.4 241,801 4.6 0
n.a. 2,246 3.3
---
JTR
Santorini (Thira)
Greece 73.40 386,376 -1.3 20 11.3 3,530 1.1 1,273,337 4.5 105 4.2 11,704 7.7
--- ---
KGS
Kos
Greece 73.40 517,649 -1.0 34 33.5 3,503 -4.1 1,383,940 1.9 184 23.4 10,511 0.3
--- ---
MJT
Mytilene (Lesvos)
Greece 73.40 68,758 1.2 32 12.7 731 -2.4 273,202 7.8 212 -5.6 3,785 24.7
--- ---
RHO
Rhodes
Greece 73.40 1,035,761 -1.6 61 11.7 6,558 -4.1 2,896,272 -1.1 380 -20.8 19,845 -3.3
--- ---
SMI
Samos
Greece 73.40 88,299 -1.3 22 -12.6 941 -2.1 255,326 4.2 135 -16.1 3,515 10.4
--- ---
Fraport Twin Star 60.00 1,247,417 -13.2 271 -49.8 7,944 -15.5 2,686,148 -13.0 3,189 -36.7 19,311 -15.6
--- ---
BOJ
Burgas
Bulgaria 60.00 839,693 -11.2 253 -51.8 5,229 -13.6 1,577,724 -12.8 3,117 -37.3 11,032 -14.3
--- ---
VAR
Varna
Bulgaria 60.00 407,724 -16.9 18 31.5 2,715 -18.9 1,108,424 -13.4 72 16.0 8,279 -17.4
At equity consolidated airports
---
AYT
Antalya
Turkey 51.00 5,407,963 11.7
n.a.
n.a. 29,363 8.3 18,654,607 9.1
n.a.
n.a. 111,267 10.1
---
LED
St. Petersburg
Russia 25.00 2,206,477 4.9
n.a.
n.a. 16,604 -4.7 10,974,250 9.1
n.a.
n.a. 96,914 2.9
---
XIY
Xi'an
China 24.50 4,296,707 7.4 33,943 37.7 30,930 7.1 27,201,651 6.4 198,759 24.6 198,961 5.2
Frankfurt Airport(2)
July 2019
Month %
YTD 2019 %
---
Passengers 6,920,936 0.8 40,566,407 2.6
---
Cargo (freight & mail) 178,652 1.5 1,244,238 -2.2
---
Aircraft movements 47,125 1.0 299,441 2.0
---
MTOW (in metric tons)(3) 2,914,042 2.4 18,513,443 2.1
---
PAX/PAX-flight4 156.1 0.1 144.8 0.6
---
Seat load factor (%) 84.0 78.9
---
Punctuality rate (%) 65.9 71.4
---
Frankfurt Airport
PAX share
%5
PAX share
%5
Regional Split
Month
YTD
---
Continental 64.5 -0.3 64.0 2.1
---
Germany 9.3 -4.4 10.5 -1.0
---
Europe (excl. GER) 55.3 0.4 53.5 2.7
---
Western Europe 45.8 0.9 44.3 2.3
---
Eastern Europe 9.5 -1.8 9.2 4.6
---
Intercontinental 35.5 2.5 36.0 3.5
---
Africa 4.4 10.5 4.5 10.3
---
Middle East 5.0 3.8 5.2 0.8
---
North America 14.0 1.1 12.5 3.0
---
Central & South Amer. 2.7 1.1 3.5 4.8
---
Far East 9.3 1.0 10.2 2.3
---
Australia 0.0
n.a. 0.0
n.a.
---
Definitions:1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo =Freight + mail
Contact:
Fraport AG Torben Beckmann Corporate Communications Media Relations 60547 Frankfurt, Germany Telephone: +49 69 690-70553 E-mail: t.beckmann@fraport.de [mailto:t.beckmann@fraport.de] Internet: www.fraport.com [http://www.fraport.com/] Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport [http://www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport]
Web site: https://www.fraport.com/