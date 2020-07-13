Microsoft announces 2020 Partner of the Year Awards winners and finalists

Partners recognized for innovative solutions and making more possible for customers worldwide



REDMOND, Washington, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Monday announced the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. The annual awards recognize Microsoft partners demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Award winners and finalists from around the world will be recognized at the first-ever digital Microsoft Inspire [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2855006-1&h=243276332&u=https%3A%2F%2Fpartner.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Finspire&a=Microsoft+Inspire], July 21-22, 2020.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/24227/microsoft_corp_logo226_9217jpg.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/24227/microsoft_corp_logo226_9217jpg.jpg ]



This year, Microsoft acknowledged partners in 49 categories celebrating each of the solution areas, industries and sectors globally in which Microsoft technologies are used. Microsoft introduced ten new categories this year, including the first-ever Community Response Award, which recognizes partners that have made a great difference, providing innovative and unique services or solutions to help solve problems for our customers and community during these unprecedented times.



The finalists and winners for all Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards were selected from more than 3,300 nominations collected from more than 100 different countries worldwide based on their commitment to customers, their solution's impact on the market and exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.



"It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the Microsoft 2020 Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face -- from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist."



Additional details on the Microsoft 2020 Partner of the Year Awards are available in a Microsoft Partner Network blog by Gavriella Schuster: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-the-2020-microsoft-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2855006-1&h=1843380498&u=https%3A%2F%2Fblogs.partner.microsoft.com%2Fmpn%2Fcongratulations-to-the-2020-microsoft-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fblogs.partner.microsoft.com%2Fmpn%2Fcongratulations-to-the-2020-microsoft-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists%2F].



The complete list of categories, winners and finalists, including the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award winners for 2020, is available at https://aka.ms/POTYA_WinnersFinalist_List [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2855006-1&h=1987283415&u=https%3A%2F%2Faka.ms%2FPOTYA_WinnersFinalist_List&a=https%3A%2F%2Faka.ms%2FPOTYA_WinnersFinalist_List]. For more information visit https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2855006-1&h=1439543443&u=https%3A%2F%2Fpartner.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Finspire%2Fawards&a=https%3A%2F%2Fpartner.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Finspire%2Fawards].



Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.



About Microsoft Inspire



Microsoft Inspire provides Microsoft's partner community with access to key marketing and business strategies, leadership, and information regarding specific customer solutions designed to help partners succeed in the marketplace. Microsoft Inspire provides partners with informative learning opportunities covering sales, marketing, services and technology. More information can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2855006-1&h=2437426838&u=https%3A%2F%2Fpartner.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Finspire&a=https%3A%2F%2Fpartner.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Finspire].



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/24227/microsoft_corp_logo226_9217jpg.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2855006-1&h=3933393665&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F24227%2Fmicrosoft_corp_logo226_9217jpg.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F24227%2Fmicrosoft_corp_logo226_9217jpg.jpg]



CONTACT: For more information, press only: Microsoft Media Relations, WE Communications, (425) 638-7777, rrt@we-worldwide.com; Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Microsoft, please visit the Microsoft News Center at http://news.microsoft.com. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication but may have changed. For additional assistance, journalists and analysts may contact Microsoft's Rapid Response Team or other appropriate contacts listed at http://news.microsoft.com/microsoft-public-relations-contacts.



Web site: https://www.microsoft.com/



