According to thierry Ehrmann, "Artprice's head office is the Contemporary Art Museum known as the Musée l'Organe which manages the ERP (Establishment Receiving the Public, i.e. museum) La Demeure du Chaos, otherwise known as The Abode of Chaos."



PARIS, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodology: the Organe Contemporary Art Museum which manages the Abode of Chaos wished to measure the Internet popularity of Contemporary Art Museums in France in as reliable a manner as possible.



[https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2019/06/artprice-headquarters-vanitas.png [https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2019/06/artprice-headquarters-vanitas.png]]



After consultation with the statisticians and econometricians at Server Group and Artprice we agreed that only Google's 'ecosystem' (search engine, Google Maps, Google Street View, Google Earth, Google Photos, and others Google applications) is indisputably the only legitimate reference on the Internet, both in terms of the number of users and visibility, but also in terms of reliability with real-time security measures that Google uses to avoid fraud.



Google is the only internet operator to systematically post all the cultural venues of each country all over the world. To date, we are not aware of any Contemporary Art Museum in France that has refused to appear in Google's applications. In fact, Google is today considered by 97% of the French population as the only player to have replaced the old French directories (white and yellow pages). Opinions posted on Google are not influenced or impacted by Google's commercial initiatives or those of any third parties. From that point of view, Google's services are totally unique on the Internet.



The methodology adopted involved identifying all Contemporary Art Museums, whatever their location, with more than 500 opinions/reviews to their names. This high number avoids any distortions that could be associated with smaller samples.



This ranking, legally verified by a notary public, may not under any circumstances be Interpreted as a qualitative ranking; it only provides an econometric analysis of the massive flows of information from Google's databanks. All the museum names mentioned in this ranking, and in particular the description of Google's ecosystem, are the property of their respective authors.





CITY



NAME RANKING REVIEWS





Saint-Romain- The Organe Museum -The Abode of

au-Mont-d'Or Chaos 4.6 1,171







Paris

The Pompidou Center 4.4 32,483







Paris

Louis Vuitton Foundation 4.4 7,721







Paris

Palace Tokyo 4.4 5,141







Paris Cartier Foundation for Contemporary

Art 4.4 1,451





Bussy-Saint- FRAC Île-de-France - The Castle

Martin (Park Rentilly Cultural- Michel

Chartier) 4.4 883







Paris

Jeu de Paume 4.4 863





Le Havre MuMa André Malraux Museum of Modern

Art 4.3 1,231





Villeneuve- LaM, Lille, Métropole Museum of

d'Ascq Modern Art, Contemporary Art and

Art Brut 4.3 1,161





Strasbourg MAMCS, Museum of Modern Art of

Strasbourg 4.2 1,640





Toulouse Les Abattoirs - FRAC Occitanie

Toulouse 4.2 1,354







Nîmes Carré d'Art-Museum of Contemporary

Art 4.2 585





Vitry-sur-

Seine

MAC VAL 4.2 584





Saint-Priest- Museum of Modern and Contemporary

en-Jarez Art

(Saint-

Etienne

Métropole) 4.2 518







Nice Museum of Modern and Contemporary

Art in Nice 4.1 1,723







Lyon

Museum of Contemporary Art 4.1 826





Bordeaux CAPC art museum contemporary

Bordeaux 3,9 1,056







Only the report drawn up by the notary public is authentic in terms of the timestamp.



Read the 99-page report at: https://artpressagency.wordpress.com/classementgoogle/ [https://artpressagency.wordpress.com/classementgoogle/]



Ranking: https://artpressagency.wordpress.com/2019/06/13/artprice-ranking-of-contemporary-art-museums-in-france-google-opinions-methodology-and-facts-legally-verified/ [https://artpressagency.wordpress.com/2019/06/13/artprice-ranking-of-contemporary-art-museums-in-france-google-opinions-methodology-and-facts-legally-verified/]



Copyright ©2019 thierry Ehrmann - www.artprice.com [http://www.artprice.com/]



Try our services (free demo): https://www.artprice.com/artist/23640/baishi-qi [https://www.artprice.com/artist/23640/baishi-qi] Subscribe to our services: https://www.artprice.com/subscription [https://www.artprice.com/subscription]



About Artprice:



Artprice is listed on the Eurolist by Euronext Paris, SRD long only and Euroclear: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.



Founded by thierry Ehrmann (see Who's who certified Biography ) (c) https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2019/03/2019-bio-whoswho-thierry-ehrmann.pdf [https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2019/03/2019-bio-whoswho-thierry-ehrmann.pdf]).



Dicover Artprice in video: https://www.artprice.com/video [https://www.artprice.com/video]



Artprice is the global leader in art price and art index databanks. It has over 30 million indices and auction results covering more than 700,000 artists. Artprice Images® gives unlimited access to the largest Art Market resource in the world: a library of 126 million images or prints of artworks from the year 1700 to the present day, along with comments by Artprice's art historians.



Artprice permanently enriches its databanks with information from 6,300 auctioneers and it publishes a constant flow of art market trends for the world's principal news agencies and approximately 7,200 international press publications.



For its 4,500,000 members, Artprice gives access to the world's leading Standardised Marketplace for buying and selling art. Artprice is preparing its blockchain for the Art Market. It is BPI-labelled (scientific national French label) Artprice's Global Art Market Annual Report for 2018 published last March 2019: https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2018 [https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2018]



Artprice is associated with Artron Group the Chinese leader in the Art Market, its solid institutional partner.



About the Artron Group:



"Artron Art Group (Artron), a comprehensive cultural industrial group founded in 1993 by Wan jie, is committed to inheriting, enhancing and spreading art value. Based on abundant art data, Artron provides art industry and art fans with professional service and experience of quality products by integrated application of IT, advanced digital science and innovative crafts and materials.



Having produced more than 60,000 books and auction catalogues, Artron is the world's largest art book printer with a total print volume of 300 million a year. It has more than 3 million professional members in the arts sector and an average of 15 million daily visits, making it the world's leading art website."



Artron's Web: www.Artron.net [http://www.artron.net/]



Artprice's Contemporary Art Market Annual Report for 2018 - free access at: https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-market-report-2018 [https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-market-report-2018]



Artprice's press releases: http://serveur.serveur.com/Press_Release/pressreleaseen.htm [http://serveur.serveur.com/Press_Release/pressreleaseen.htm] https://twitter.com/artpricedotcom [https://twitter.com/artpricedotcom]



Artmarket News: https://twitter.com/artpricedotcom [https://twitter.com/artpricedotcom] & https://twitter.com/artmarketdotcom [https://twitter.com/artmarketdotcom] https://www.facebook.com/artpricedotcom [https://www.facebook.com/artpricedotcom] 4,4 million subscribers http://artmarketinsight.wordpress.com/ [http://artmarketinsight.wordpress.com/]



Discover the Alchemy and the universe of Artprice http://web.artprice.com/video [http://web.artprice.com/video], which headquarters are the famous Museum of Contemporary Art, the Abode of Chaos: https://issuu.com/demeureduchaos/docs/demeureduchaos-abodeofchaos-opus-ix-1999-2013 [https://issuu.com/demeureduchaos/docs/demeureduchaos-abodeofchaos-opus-ix-1999-2013] https://vimeo.com/124643720 [https://vimeo.com/124643720]



The Contemporary Art Museum The Abode of Chaos https://www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos999 [https://www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos999] 3.8 million subscribers



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/817151/Artprice_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/817151/Artprice_Logo.jpg] Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902517/Artprice_Headquarters.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902517/Artprice_Headquarters.jpg]



Contact: thierry Ehrmann, ir@artprice.com [mailto:ir@artprice.com]



CONTACT: +33(0)478-220-000



Web site: www.artprice.com/



