Huawei Showcases Industry-Leading Cloud Connect with Cross-Border Compliance at CEBIT 2018

HANNOVER, Germany, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At CEBIT 2018, Huawei showcased its global intelligent cloud connection service, Cloud Connect, which features minute-level service provisioning, intelligent management, flexible tariff, and stable performance. Huawei collaborates with carriers to provide the one-stop Cloud Connect service with cross-border compliance.



As an increasing number of enterprises are developing their international markets, they are in urgent need of a global cloud connection network with cross-border compliance to improve their operational efficiency while providing an enhanced service experience for end users.



The Huawei-developed Cloud Connect service fully meets compliance requirements. For example, Huawei and carriers in China have collaborated to help customers handle cross-border compliance. Internationally, Huawei leverages its 30 years of technical know-how and network resources across 170 countries and regions to help customers build enterprise-class high-performance Cloud Connect networks.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/705326/Huawei_Cloud_Connect_showcase.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/705326/Huawei_Cloud_Connect_showcase.jpg]



This showcase at CEBIT has proved the minute-level service provisioning capabilities of Cloud Connect, which is significantly faster than traditional dedicated line services that require months to complete service provisioning. Cloud Connect considerably increases enterprises' IT capabilities for global business expansion.



Huawei uses Galaxy controller, the core component of cloud connectivity, to provide tenant-level service management, visualized network topologies, and metering of resources through SDN scheduling. In future, Cloud Connect is expected to support enterprise networks for millions of tenants.



Cloud Connect package subscription will be more flexible, and Cloud Connect bandwidths will be adaptively allocated to different regions within minutes.



Stable and reliable Cloud Connect networks will further improve the operational efficiency of enterprises. At the commissioning phase of the exhibition, it is proven that Huawei Cloud Connect delivered a lower delay, over 30% less than the Internet, and the packet loss rate decreased from 10% (which is the maximum on the Internet) to zero.



Michael Lee, head of Huawei Cloud Connect marketing, stated that this showcase was just the beginning, and had attracted the attention of many enterprises. Huawei and carriers will jointly announce the commercial release of Cloud Connect at Huawei CONNECT 2018 in October.



Huawei together with its partners and customers is showcasing new digital transformation solutions to orchestrate a digital symphony at CEBIT 2018 from June 11-15 in Germany, the home of classical music. It is also hosting activities and sharing best practices around Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) and Software-Defined Networking (SDN), all of which play a critical role in today's digital transformation.



Huawei's booth is at Area C01 in Hall 13, Hannover Exhibition Center, Germany. For more information about Huawei at CEBIT, please visit http://e.huawei.com/topic/cebit2018-en/index.html [http://e.huawei.com/topic/cebit2018-en/index.html]. To learn more about Huawei's worldwide customer cases using "Leading New ICT", please visit http://e.huawei.com/topic/leading-new-ict-en/index.html [http://e.huawei.com/topic/leading-new-ict-en/index.html].



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/705326/Huawei_Cloud_Connect_showcase.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/705326/Huawei_Cloud_Connect_showcase.jpg]



CONTACT: Qiwei Li, +86-180-2533-9127, liqiwei2@huawei.com



