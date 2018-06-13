Suning Showcases Innovation in Smart Retail at CES Asia

SHANGHAI, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Suning, the commercial giant ranked second in China's top non-state-owned enterprises and owners of Suning.com, a Fortune Global 500 retail company, will showcase its unmanned automated 'Biu' store at CES Asia 2018, demonstrating the firm's latest innovations in the fields of Smart Retail and Smart Home.



Powered by Big-data, Facial Recognition and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Suning's first self-service store was launched in Nanjing in August 2017. As the first industrial player to bring the unmanned store concept into commercial use, Suning gave the Biu Store its international debut at CES 2018 in Las Vegas earlier this year, attracting thousands of visitors from around the globe. The company is currently operating five unmanned stores in China, in Nanjing, Beijing, Shanghai and Chongqing.



This week at CES Asia, Suning demonstrates its latest innovations in Smart Retail solutions and showcases the firm's revolutionary experience of delivering intelligent tech-driven services and products in such an eco-system. Compared to the previous pop-up unmanned store shown in Las Vegas, Suning is transforming its booth at CES Asia into an upgraded version, providing more practical and diversified experiences of Smart Retail consumption tools. These include Suning's Anywhere AR, which enables consumers to place virtual products into a real scene for making purchasing decisions in a more efficient way; Smart Sue Shopping Assistant, which provides a shopping guide service to customers via text and voice interaction; and Smart Shelves, which incorporate gravity sensing and face recognition technology to enable automated payments and customized shopping recommendations.



The leading products of Suning's smart logistics are also revealed on site, including the delivery drone, self-driving delivery car, AGV robots, and the company's self-developed Sharing Express Box. In addition, Suning's Smart Home intelligent terminals such as PPTV and Magic Mirror deliver the pioneering insights of the smart life experience in the near future.



Qiao Xinliang, Executive Vice President of Suning Technology and General Manager of Suning Data Cloud Company said: "Suning's Smart Retail largely depends on the datamation of retail factors and intelligentization of retail operation. Based on a wealth experience of Omni-channel retail, Suning has laid a solid foundation in cloud computing, IoT and AI, to better serve our customer and continuously improve our services. CES Asia will be a platform for people to better experience Suning's innovative products and services."



On 13 June 2018, a 'Created in China' forum hosted by Suning and China Household Electric Appliance Research Institute took place at CES Asia. The event has explored the electronics industry trends in China, and Sun Weimin, Vice Chairman of Suning, has made a speech at the forum on the topic of Suning's Smart Retail experience.



About Suning



Founded in 1990, Suning is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China with two public companies in China and Japan respectively. In 2017, Suning Holding ranked second among the top 500 private-owned enterprises in China with annual sales of 65.7 billion USD (412.95 billion RMB). With the mission of "Leading the Ecosystem across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All", Suning has strengthened and expanded its core business through eight vertical industries: Suning.com, Logistics, Financial Services, Technology, Real Estate, Media &Entertainment, Sports, and Investment, among which Suning.com was listed on the 2017 list of Fortune Global 500.



