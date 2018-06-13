MillionCoin Launches New Bot To Automate Cryptocurrency Transactions

KATOWICE, Poland, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MillionCoin, a cryptocurrency services platform that counters the high costs and inconvenience of transacting in digital tokens, has launched a new automation bot. Known as AT.Systems, this bot can automate the cryptocurrency purchasing process while providing users with resources in real time that help them spend or profit from those currencies. Armed with this bot, MillionCoin can advance its goal of making cryptocurrency transactions a convenient, practical, and profitable experience.



MillionCoin [http://www.millioncoin.io/] was created to eliminate the barriers to buying, trading, and spending cryptocurrencies. Chief among these are price instability, high transaction fees, and uncertainty about the relative value of different crypto and fiat coins. MillionCoin addresses this problem by automating the cryptocurrency, buying, trading, and spending process. This lets users shop with or invest in cryptocurrencies without wasting time or misjudging the value of their tokens.



The Automated Trading Systems or AT.Systems bot is critical to this cryptocurrency enhancement process. AT.Systems can automatically trade cryptocurrencies, determining their exact value and getting the best possible deal for their owners. Combined with other tools to enhance the shopping process, this makes it simple and convenient to purchase with or invest in cryptocurrencies, so consumers can incorporate these digital coins into their everyday lives.



MillionCoin's Mission



The main goal of MillionCoin is to make cryptocurrencies a practical medium of exchange. At present, users have trouble getting ahold of digital coins for their purchases. Most people buy cryptocurrencies from exchanges, but those exchanges don't let prices stabilize, making it hard for consumers to purchase the right amount at a fair price for a specific transaction. Consumers also have to pay hefty fees to get ahold of cryptocurrencies, which adds to the total cost of purchasing with them. As a result, it is unaffordable and impractical for most people to shop with digital tokens.



MillionCoin eliminates this problem by combining cryptocurrency, bookkeeping, legal compliance, and marketing technology into a single platform. It lets consumers automatically purchase cryptocurrencies and then shop with them, all without paying transaction fees. The platform also provides legal and bookkeeping assistance so users can keep track of their assets and avoid trouble with the law. And it provides a cryptocurrency exchange, which participants can use to invest in this market with the aid of automated tools. In this way, MillionCoin makes cryptocurrencies an affordable and convenient feature for shopping and sales.



The Advantages of AT.Systems



The AT.Systems bot plays a key role [https://www.millioncoin.io/whitepaper-pdf] in MillionCoin's cryptocurrency-based economy, the One Million Shop. This automated application purchases cryptocurrencies for users, so that they do not have to bother with external exchanges. As a result, consumers can immediately get the exact type of currency they need for purchases. AT.Systems can also trade cryptocurrencies for profit, allowing users to earn higher returns on the tokens they buy and sell. Thus whether you're an investor or an ordinary consumer, this bot has the potential to improve your experience by leaps and bounds.



The AT.Systems bot went live on May 15th, 2018. As investors and consumers begin adopting it, they should have no trouble making the most of modern cryptocurrencies.



