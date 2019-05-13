New Prelixxir App Supports Early Engagement with Elixxir's Decentralized Platform.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elixxir platform [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2461764-1&h=605480881&u=https%3A%2F%2Felixxir.io%2F&a=Elixxir+platform] has announced the launch of Prelixxir [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2461764-1&h=2573349703&u=http%3A%2F%2Felixxir.io%2Fprelixxir&a=Prelixxir], an app for members of the community to engage with and track the growth of the platform.



Available for both i [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2461764-1&h=2143607493&u=http%3A%2F%2Felixxir.io%2Fprelixxir&a=i]OS and Android [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2461764-1&h=3934679277&u=http%3A%2F%2Felixxir.io%2Fprelixxir&a=OS+and+Android], Prelixxir offers a first look at news, event notifications and releases, and the opportunity to participate in early feature testing. For iOS users, in accordance with Apple app policies, testing will be supported on a separate platform.



A teaser video showcasing upcoming Prelixxir functionality can be seen here [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2461764-1&h=546716573&u=http%3A%2F%2Felixxir.io%2Fprelixxir&a=here].



The first 10% of Prelixxir downloaders will be awarded "Platinum Tier" on the app's access list. Early backers and node applicants will have a similar ranking. Ranking on the list will secure high priority access to rewards and incentives. A "missions" mechanism will allow people to move up the list by working to support the platform.



Downloaders of Prelixxir will have priority access to the platform's public AlphaNet. Through Prelixxir, they'll access secure messaging testing and be able to evaluate Elixxir metadata and content protection as the public AlphaNet builds to consumer scale volume. The Elixxir wallet capability will also be made available through Prelixxir to demonstrate the platform's ability to support secure, private transactions including payments.



Metadata protection at scale is enabled by Elixxir's cMix technology, and is detailed in Elixxir's recently published cMix Whitepaper [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2461764-1&h=904556153&u=https%3A%2F%2Felixxir.io%2Fcmix-whitepaper&a=cMix+Whitepaper] which includes the original, adjudicated academic publication. This paper is intended to provide more detailed information on the platform's workings to the community. The cMix technology supports both the payment and messaging transactions.



The Elixxir public AlphaNet will be supported by a small number of node operators working closely with the developers of Elixxir to support feature and performance testing prior to the launch of the platform's BetaNet. Over 870 interested parties across more than 80 countries are participating in the creation of the Elixxir platform's BetaNet which will be launched in Fall 2019.



CEO David Chaum said, "It is critical to have a way for interested parties to test the Elixxir platform publicly and independently. We created Prelixxir to allow any member of the community to directly participate in testing and to create a place for sharing important updates and information about Elixxir and the platform's development."



About Elixxir: Led by world-famous cryptographer David Chaum [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2461764-1&h=1122397671&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chaum.com%2F&a=David+Chaum], inventor of digital cash and father of online anonymity, Elixxir is a transaction platform running on a full-stack blockchain. Elixxir nodes [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2461764-1&h=1868562381&u=https%3A%2F%2Felixxir.io%2Frun-a-node&a=Elixxir+nodes] protect privacy by combining end-to-end encryption with a mixed network that obscures user metadata. The platform supports secure messaging, payments, and decentralized application (dApp) data transfer.



Elixxir [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2461764-1&h=1552177878&u=https%3A%2F%2Felixxir.io%2F&a=Elixxir] is capable of supporting high transaction volumes, with extremely fast processing to support global consumer adoption of the decentralized blockchain. The first dApp is currently being built in-house and supports smartphone-based messaging and payments. It will serve as the first easy-to-use interface to the Elixxir platform.



