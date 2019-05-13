Designer Parfums Announces License With Formula 1® for Fragrance Category

The ambition is to bring the excitement, passion, technology and dynamism of Formula 1® to the world of fragrances



Formula 1® and Designer Parfums have today announced they have signed a license deal which sees Designer Parfums become the first ever official Perfume partner of Formula 1®.



The news, which follows last month's announcement that CAA-GBG Global Brand Management Group, the world's premier brand management company and a subsidiary of Global Brands Group, partnered with Formula 1® to grow their global audience and improve the overall fan experience.



Designer Parfums is excited about telling the evocative story of Formula 1® through fragrance, and plans to leverage the sport's heritage, principles and advanced technologies to expand reach and ensure that fans across the world can enjoy yet another way to engage with this innovative brand.



Dilesh Mehta, Chairman and CEO of Designer Parfums, said: "We are honoured Formula 1 are trusting our ability to translate this amazing global sport and entertainment brand, with more than 500 million fans across the world, into an exciting and innovative fragrance proposal. Our ambition is to build a fragrance brand that merges both a highly legitimate approach to the perfume world with the core values of Formula 1."



Mehta continued, "We are working very hard to do this differently, and are willing to take risks, just like the sport does, from the way we develop the most amazing fragrances, to the concept and the way to market it, from the bottle to the packaging. We want to make sure fans and consumers feel a strong connection to what Formula 1® stands for. For this, we have commissioned the visionary designer Ross Lovegrove to help us translate this spirit aesthetically and deliver a design that marries technology, new materials with breakthrough packaging."



About Designer Parfums



Designer Parfums has a strong assortment of prestige and mass fragrances and beauty products in its portfolio, in fashion, lifestyle and celebrity. Whether creating a brand from the very beginning or acquiring the license of an existing brand, the combination of innovative marketing solutions, the speed to market, the flexibility to tackle challenges and embrace partners, have been the foundation for their global success.



Their current portfolio is distributed in over 80 countries and covers a spectrum of classics with true heritage alongside designer and celebrity fragrance brands including, Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell, Ariana Grande, Ghost, Aigner Parfums, Porsche Design, Scherrer, Cerutti 1881, Playboy and now Formula 1®.



