Avaya Customer Happiness Index and Behavior Pattern Analytics is Named a 2018 Gold Edison Award Winner

DUBAI, UAE, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Awards Celebrate 31 Years of Honoring Innovators and Innovation



Avaya Holdings Corp. . The Avaya Happiness Index on Blockchain [https://www.avaya.com/en/videos/happiness-index-on-blockchain/1_fi1rnx2o ], which securely collects and automatically analyzes customer interaction data from multiple sources across all channels in real time, was voted a Gold Winner for innovation at the April 11th event at The Capitale in New York City. Ahmed Helmy, Director, Advanced Solution Architect International Market (EMEA-APAC), Avaya, joined hundreds of senior executives from some of the world's most recognized companies to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of all of the 2018 Edison Award winners.



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676674/Avaya_Happiness_Index_Award.jpg )



Being recognized with an Edison Award(TM) has become one of the highest accolades a company can receive in the name of innovation and business. The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931) whose inventions, new product development methods and innovative achievements literally changed the world, garnered him 1,093 U.S. patents, and made him a household name around the world.



"Our judges recognized Avaya as a true innovator out of the many products in its category," said Frank Bonafilia, executive director of the Edison Awards.



"We're proud to be recognized as innovation leaders, being the first to take blockchain into the customer experience industry, building an ecosystem for partners to collaborate on innovative solutions, and integrating emerging technologies to solve real customer problems," noted Laurent Philonenko, SVP and GM, Solutions and Technologies, Avaya. "With solutions like this, we're putting our customers ahead of their peers in their industry."



"By combining Blockchain architecture with automated data analysis, the Avaya Happiness Index on Blockchain [https://www.avaya.com/en/videos/happiness-index-on-blockchain/1_fi1rnx2o ] solution, developed in partnership with Avanza Innovations and Sundown.ai, delivers secure access to industry-wide, real-time competitive customer insights that organizations can use to stay competitive and drive customer loyalty," said Ahmed Helmy, Director, Advanced Solution Architect International Market (EMEA-APAC), Avaya.



The Blockchain infrastructure securely collects and shares anonymous customer interaction data from a network of peers, while the real-time automated analysis of speech and text (chat, IM, email and SMS) interactions instantly identifies behaviors and trends, accelerating an organization's ability to anticipate requirements and proactively respond to customer demands. See recent press release [https://www.avaya.com/en/about-avaya/newsroom/news-releases/2017/pr-us-171005 ].



Contact: Iman Ghorayeb, ighorayeb@avaya.com, +971-4-404-8275







Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676674/Avaya_Happiness_Index_Award.jpg









