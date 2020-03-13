Volg ons op:
Infosys Ranked a Leader in NelsonHall's Cognitive and Self-Healing IT Infrastructure Management Services Report 2020

vrijdag 13 maart 2020 07:54 Economie
BENGALURU, India, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys [https://www.infosys.com/] has been ranked a Leader in NelsonHall's Cognitive and Self-Healing IT Infrastructure Management Services report 2020. Infosys emerged as a leader for being an asset-rich provider that continues to evolve its hybrid IT Management framework and automation capabilities.

The report calls out Infosys' focus on cognitive and AI operations as it continues to develop its hybrid IT management framework, and automation capabilities through a host of solutions like Infosys Infrastructure Management Suite, NIA, AssistEdge, and Enterprise Service Management Café. It also utilizes an extensive third-party partner ecosystem in a technology-agnostic approach. Additionally, the report highlights Infosys' ability to enhance consulting, advisory, and design thinking capabilities by leveraging WONGDOODY and Brilliant Basics acquisitions.

Infosys' strengths highlighted in the report are:


-- Development of the Polycloud platform to accelerate time to market and
meet the demand of cloud-native environment
-- Expansion of digital studios and digital centers globally to provide
localized support, and better enable clients' IT infrastructure
transformation roadmaps and initiatives
-- Automation factory approach for large deal transformation, enabling
rapid innovation and use cases development
-- Partnerships with academic institutions to seed skilled workers
-- Significant investment in the training of personnel
To read the full report, please visit https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud/insights/cognitive-self-healing.html [https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud/insights/cognitive-self-healing.html]

