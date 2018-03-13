Clareti Software Revenues up 74% as Gresham Tech Announces Record Results

LONDON, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Gresham, the leading software and services company that specialises in providing real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions, is pleased to announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2017.



(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530491/Gresham.jpg )



Highlights





- Group revenues up 26% to GBP21.7m

- Clareti revenues up 48% to GBP11.1m with Clareti software revenues up 74%

- Adjusted EBITDA up 34%





The financial industry's demand for modern, more flexible, solutions to their data quality challenges continues to grow driven by increasing regulatory pressures, data complexity and transaction volumes. During the year, fifteen new customers selected Clareti Transaction Control (CTC) across banking, investment management, insurance broking and the energy and commodities sectors in 2017. In addition, there have been new customer wins across the wider portfolio of Clareti solutions including Clareti Analytics, Clareti Accounts Receivable Management, Clareti 24 Adapters and the company's cloud offering Clareti-as-a-Service.



Gresham's focus on continental Europe and North America has returned strong growth in both territories with further investment planned in 2018.



Ian Manocha, CEO, Gresham commented: "We are delighted to report a record set of results for the Group driven by the success of the Clareti business. We continue to invest in business development resources to sustain the momentum and establish the Clareti platform as the "de-facto" standard for firms with complex data processing challenges seeking to improve integrity and evidence control across their business."



For the full RNS release, please view via our website here [https://www.greshamtech.com/regulatory-announcements/annual-financial-report-announcement-17 ] .



Further information can be found at http://www.greshamtech.com or on Twitter @GreshamTech [https://twitter.com/greshamtech ]







Photo:

http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530491/Gresham.jpg









CONTACT: Media Contact: Paul White, Chief Marketing Officer, marketing@greshamtech.com, +44(0)20-7653-0222



