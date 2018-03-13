Eva Herzigova Selected for GERRY WEBER - GERRY WEBER Focuses on Desire with Another Capsule Collection

HALLE (WESTFALEN), Germany, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Let the new GERRY WEBER capsule collection enchant you. Inspired by the stylistic confidence of icon and fashion expert Eva Herzigova, the new capsule collection presents itself with the elegance of spring. The brand values "FEMININE - CASUAL CHIC - INSPIRING" are interpreted in an absolutely unique way. The limited capsule consists of 6 looks and 12 styles in total, with trendy highlights such as radiant pink and playful dots sure to set the mood for spring. Modern block stripes and floral prints transport us to Santorini as we feel the rays of sun and the light breeze of the Mediterranean island.



The capsule collection's colorful looks are complemented by elegant highlights with exquisite lace details.



This unique limited edition for the confident woman accompanies us through a summery day. From the casual-feminine look with blazer, T-shirt, trousers all the way to vernal, floral blouses, and dresses and even elegant, feminine styles for the perfect summer evening.



Discover these favorite pieces by Eva Herzigova and let this special collaboration with GERRY WEBER inspire you!



The capsule collection "Eva Herzigova selected for GERRY WEBER" will be available worldwide from 16 March 2018.



About the GERRY WEBER Group



Gerry Weber International AG, with headquarters in Halle/Westphalia, is a corporation operating worldwide that combines five strong brand families under one roof: GERRY WEBER, TAIFUN, SAMOON, talkabout and HALL HUBER. It is one of the largest fashion companies listed on the stock exchange in Germany (as of April 2017). In the fiscal year 2016/17 (November 1st 2016 until October 31st 2017), the GERRY WEBER Group generated revenues of 880.9 million EUR.



