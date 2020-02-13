The XXII Habanos Festival Opens

Havana is getting ready to host the XXII Habanos Festival, which will take place from the 24th of February to the 28(th)



HAVANA, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Havana is hosting the XXII Habanos Festival, the largest international event for aficionados of the finest tobacco in the world, Habanos, which will be held from the 24(th) of February to the 28(th). The event will be attended by enthusiasts of this unique product from all over the world, with the Bolívar, Montecristo and Romeo y Julieta brands taking centre stage.



Attendees, from more than 60 countries, will enjoy a comprehensive programme full of activities designed to explore some aspects of the Habanos culture: tours of plantations to the area of Partido*, San Antonio de los Baños*, in Artemisa, and tours of the La Corona and Partagás factories to learn more about the Habanos production process across its entire value chain.



The Trade Fair and, particularly, the Welcome Evening, will open the XXII Habanos Festival. The Trade Fair is the meeting and interchange point for tobacco industry professionals worldwide and the Welcome Evening, which will be held at Club Habana, will pay homage to the Bolívar brand with the presentation of Bolívar Reserva Cosecha 2016.



The program will also feature practical sessions and keynote speeches led by renowned experts in the world of Habanos, meeting together at the International Seminar, to be opened on Wednesday, the 26(th) of February. The XXII edition of the Habanos Festival will organise, for the third year in a row, the Habanos World Challenge.



The Evening dedicated to the 30(th) anniversary of La Casa del Habano and the 85(th) anniversary of the Montecristo brand will be held at the El Laguito Reception Hall on Wednesday, the 26(th) of February, with a dinner for 550 guests designed for the enjoyment of aficionados of the most prestigious premium cigars in the world.



On the 28(th) of February, the Gala Evening dedicated to the Romeo y Julieta brand will be the Festival's grand finale. This evening, full of surprises, will conclude with the Habanos Awards and the traditional Humidors Auction, with all proceeds going to the Cuban Public Health System.



*Protected Appellations of Origin



