Sitecore Recognized for Second Year in a Row as a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore® [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2374389-1&h=106983543&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sitecore.net%2F&a=Sitecore%C2%AE], the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced that the company has once again been positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms. The report evaluated 17 vendors and Sitecore was among five in the Leaders quadrant based on the ability to execute and completeness of vision. Sitecore Experience Platform(TM) (XP) was assessed as part of the company's evaluation.



Gartner defines a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) as "an integrated set of core technologies that support the composition, management, delivery and optimization of contextualized digital experiences. DXPs entail a high degree of emphasis on interoperability and cross-channel continuity across the entire customer journey." In addition, Gartner notes that, "DXPs act as centers of gravity in a complex, extensive and interconnected technology landscape. Beyond simple websites and mobile apps, organizations need to deliver highly contextualized experiences to an increasing variety of modalities and channels across the customer journey."



"Digital experience platforms are quickly becoming the strategic foundation on which organizations deliver customer experiences that differentiate their brands," said Mark Frost, CEO at Sitecore. "We see content management as the centerpiece of a versatile digital experience platform, and believe Gartner's assessment confirms that our strategy and continued pace of innovation has put Sitecore in the strategic center of our customers' martech stack."



According to Gartner, "Leaders have ample ability to support a variety of DXP use cases and consistently meet customers' needs over substantial periods. Leaders have delivered significant product innovation in pursuit of DXP requirements, and have been successful in selling to new customers across industries."



Sitecore's unified digital experience platform enables the world's smartest brands to create compelling digital experiences that build more intimate relationships and cultivate loyal, lifetime customers. Industry-leading content management and comprehensive digital marketing tools--including analytics, personalization, automation, machine learning, and omnichannel delivery--are seamlessly integrated with a central repository of real-time, multichannel customer experience data, culminating in the industry's most versatile digital marketing platform.



Sitecore XP version 9.1, announced in October 2018 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2374389-1&h=3998717454&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sitecore.com%2Fcompany%2Fpress-and-media%2Fpress-releases%2F2018%2F10%2Fsitecore-raises-the-bar-to-deliver-the-worlds-most-powerful-platform-for-personalized-experiences&a=announced+in+October+2018], includes a range of new innovations that empower marketers with tools that enhance and scale their expertise. From Sitecore JavaScript Services (JSS) and enhancements to Sitecore Experience Analytics to the next-level machine learning capabilities in Sitecore Cortex(TM), Sitecore XP 9.1 allows marketers to get to market faster and reduce the complexity of delivering personalized customer experiences across every digital touchpoint.



Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms," Irina Guseva, Gene Phifer, Mike Lowndes, Gavin Tay, 11 February 2019.



*Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About Sitecore Sitecore is the global leader in digital experience management software that combines content management, commerce, and customer insights. The Sitecore Experience Cloud(TM) empowers marketers to deliver personalized content in real time and at scale across every channel--before, during, and after a sale. More than 5,200 brands--including American Express, Carnival Cruise Lines, Dow Chemical, and L'Oréal--have trusted Sitecore to deliver the personalized interactions that delight audiences, build loyalty, and drive revenue.



