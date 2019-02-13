Yanfeng Automotive Interiors Is Honored With the Top Employer Award 2019

NEUSS, Germany, February 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



YFAI is recognized as an employer of choice in Germany and Slovakia



Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI), the global leader in automotive interiors, is awarded as a Top Employer 2019 for its good working conditions in Germany and Slovakia. The independent Top Employers' Institute confirmed that the automotive supplier promotes and supports talent at all organizational levels.



- Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -



This prestigious award recognizes the company as an attractive employer in one of the most innovative industries in a rapidly changing environment. For the second consecutive year, YFAI received the renowned certification for its German plants in Lüneburg and Neustadt, as well as its European headquarters in Neuss. Additionally, all three locations in Slovakia including the Automotive Business Center in Bratislava as well as the Technical Center in Trencin and the manufacturing plant in Namestovo, were awarded, too. The company's locations in the US and Mexico also received the Top Employer Award 2019. This also is the third consecutive year that YFAI received this award in China.



"Since our foundation, we have been dedicated to creating a diverse working environment around the globe that encourages collaboration and fosters innovation," said Tony Elenbaas, Vice President, Europe and South Africa for Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. "We are proud to receive this recognition and are encouraged to further improve and share best practices across all regions."



To determine the winners of the annual "Top Employer" Award, the independent Top Employers Institute evaluates employers in different categories. These include talent strategy, HR planning, talent acquisition, onboarding, training and development, performance management, management development, career and succession planning, compensation and benefits as well as corporate culture. In the future, YFAI will continue to optimize its Human Resources practices and further establish the company as a reliable and innovative employer of choice.



About Yanfeng Automotive Interiors:



Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI) is the global leader in automotive interiors. YFAI is redefining how people relax, work and play in their vehicle interiors today and decades from now. Headquartered in Shanghai, the company has approximately 110 manufacturing plants and technical centers in 20 countries and more than 33,000 employees globally. They design, develop and manufacture interior components for all automakers. Established in 2015, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors is a joint venture between Yanfeng, one of the largest automotive suppliers in China and Adient, the global leader in automotive seating. For more information, please visit http://www.YFAI.com.



For more information please contact:



Yanfeng Automotive Interiors Jagenbergstrasse 1 41468 Neuss Germany



Astrid Schafmeister Tel.: +49-2131-609-3028 E-Mail:astrid.schafmeister@yfai.com



