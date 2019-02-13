Tableau Expands Data Prep Capabilities with Tableau Prep Conductor

Latest data preparation product is part of the new Tableau Data Management Add-On



SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tableau Software , the leading analytics platform, today announced the general availability of Tableau Prep Conductor, a new product that enables organizations to schedule and manage self-service data preparation at scale. Tableau Prep Conductor is part of a new subscription offering called the Tableau Data Management Add-On. This expansion of the Tableau platform helps customers ensure that governed and timely data is easily available and ready for analysis. Tableau will continue to add more features to the add-on, including cataloging capabilities later this year. Customers can add Prep Conductor to their existing Tableau environment by upgrading to Tableau Server 2019.1 and subscribing to the Data Management Add-On. For more information, visit: https://www.tableau.com/products/packages/data-management [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2374199-1&h=2517843051&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2374179-1%26h%3D1474711469%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.tableau.com%252Fproducts%252Fpackages%252Fdata-management%26a%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.tableau.com%252Fproducts%252Fpackages%252Fdata-management&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tableau.com%2Fproducts%2Fpackages%2Fdata-management].



Prep Conductor enables data preparation at scale by centralizing the administration, scheduling, and monitoring of data prep flows within an integrated platform. Flows created in Tableau Prep Builder (an updated name for Tableau Prep) are published to Prep Conductor to run in a reliable and scalable environment. Prep Builder is already in use by more than 11,000 customer accounts, and Prep Conductor will help organizations use it more broadly by ensuring trusted, governed data is always available for analysis.



"Tableau Prep completely streamlined how we clean and prepare marketing data, which is often extraordinarily dirty. It has allowed us to transform and blend data in ways that enable new and different types of analysis," said Andrew Richardson, VP of Analytics and Marketing Science at Elite SEM. "We are thrilled to try Tableau Prep Conductor and expect it will help us automate and scale data prep across the company. It will speed up our ability to report on campaigns for our clients, which will increase the value we're providing and ultimately help our bottom line."



Because Prep Conductor is natively integrated into Tableau Server, it means there is nothing new to deploy or manage. Central teams like IT can manage flows across the entire organization, leveraging the same authentication, permissions, and management tools they already use in Tableau. It allows customers to build permissions specifically around data flows and data sources in order to maintain control and meet data compliance needs and policies. Prep Conductor also provides increased visibility into the health of data sources through updated status reports and proactive alerts.



"Customers are being deluged with more data than ever before and are struggling to understand, manage, and curate all of that information to enable great decision-making," said Francois Ajenstat, Chief Product Officer at Tableau. "With the Tableau Data Management Add-On, we are making it easier for organizations to deliver trusted and governed data at scale, so their entire organization can get to analysis faster and with more confidence."



Later in 2019, the Tableau Data Management Add-On will also include new cataloging capabilities that will help organizations gain visibility into their data and enhance data discoverability for end users. With cataloging, customers will be able to search for many types of data from a single location. Enriched metadata will also provide additional context and detail to help people feel confident that they are understanding and selecting the correct data. These cataloging capabilities will also give better visibility and control to maintain their environment, save time, and avoid costly breakages on production workbooks.



The Tableau Data Management Add-On is available today for Tableau Server for $5.50 per user per month. It is also now available in limited release for Tableau Online. Learn more about Tableau 2019.1 and the Tableau Data Management Add-On at www.tableau.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2374199-1&h=2903662435&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2374179-1%26h%3D2354731181%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.tableau.com%252F%26a%3Dwww.tableau.com&a=www.tableau.com].



About Tableau Tableau helps people see and understand data. Tableau pioneered self-service analytics with the leading analytics platform that empowers people of any skill level to work with data. From individuals and non-profits to government agencies and the Fortune 500, more than 86,000 customer accounts around the world use Tableau to get rapid insights and make impactful, data-driven decisions. See how Tableau can help you by downloading the free trial at www.tableau.com/trial [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2374199-1&h=3942136954&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2374179-1%26h%3D1091796617%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.tableau.com%252Ftrial%26a%3Dwww.tableau.com%252Ftrial&a=www.tableau.com%2Ftrial]



