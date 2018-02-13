Gustaf Nordbäck Appointed CEO of Financial Times, IE Business School Corporate Learning Alliance

LONDON and MADRID, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Financial Times | IE Business School Corporate Learning Alliance (http://www.ftiecla.com), a leading global provider of customised corporate learning programmes for large corporations, has appointed Gustaf Nordback as its Chief Executive Officer.



(Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640393/Financial_Times_Gustaf_Nordback.jpg )



Nordback has a successful track record in the learning sector. He joins FT | IE Corporate Learning Alliance from DigiExam, a digital assessment platform used to create, administer and mark exams. He helped grow this business into a company serving over 2800 organisations across more than 80 countries.



He completed his Masters at Stockholm School of Economics, when he moved to London as an analyst at Deutsche Bank, followed by Citigroup, and then joined private equity fund GI Partners. An MBA at INSEAD launched his career at Rosetta Stone, the language technology software company. As MD for Europe he increased European revenues significantly, and followed this role as its MD for EMEA and Brazil.



Tas Viglatzis, Chairman of Corporate Learning Alliance, says: "Gustaf Nordback brings very valuable expertise and talent to our organisation at an important point, as we deliver our strategy to reinvent corporate learning over the coming years. I look forward to working closely with Gustaf to build on and enhance Corporate Learning Alliance's successes and growth momentum."



Nordback will join FT | IE Corporate Learning Alliance on 8 May 2018. He takes over the role from former CEO, VanDyck Silveira.



About Financial Times | IE Business School Corporate Learning Alliance



FT | IE Corporate Learning Alliance was formed in 2015 in response to growing calls for more flexible, practical, relevant and timely corporate learning. A joint venture of the Financial Times and IE Business School, it brings world-renowned business information and journalism, leading academic faculty and a global network of educators to co-create customised corporate learning and leadership development programmes in multiple languages, to almost any sector, anywhere in the world. Through expert learning frameworks, innovation and technology, it focuses on achieving measurable learning outcomes. http://www.ftiecla.com



Follow us:



LinkedIn [https://www.linkedin.com/company/ft-ie-corporate-learning-alliance ]



Twitter [https://twitter.com/FTIECLA ]



YouTube [https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPCoFTD7Q-LGrkyhwXyOtYw ]







Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640393/Financial_Times_Gustaf_Nordback.jpg









CONTACT: David Wells, Head of Communications, FT | IE Corporate Learning, Alliance, Direct +44(0)20-7775-6241, Mobile +44(0)7921-582419, david.wells@ftiecla.com



