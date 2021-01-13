Media Briefing: State And Trends In Adaptation Report And Climate Adaptation Summit 2021

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --



When: Wednesday 20(th) January at 12.00 CET

What: Media briefing with Ban Ki-moon, 8(th) Secretary General of the United Nations

Where: To register to join please email CAS2021-Press@minienw.nl [mailto:CAS2021-Press@minienw.nl] with your name, media outlet and work email address.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044191/GCA_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044191/GCA_Logo.jpg]



To learn more about the Climate Adaptation Summit on Monday 25(th) January 2021 and accompanying announcements from the Global Center on Adaptation on Friday 22(nd) January please join our media briefing with:





-- Ban Ki-moon, 8(th) Secretary General of the United Nations and Chair of

Global Center on Adaptation

-- Patrick Verkooijen, CEO, Global Center on Adaptation

In the second part of this media session, you will receive an off the record background briefing about the Climate Adaptation Summit.



The Global Center on Adaptation

The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) is a new international organization, led by Patrick Verkooijen, which acts as a solutions broker to accelerate adaptation action.



In the lead up to the Summit GCA will be make the following announcements on Friday 22(nd) January 2021in its capacity as Managing Partner of the Climate Adaptation Summit.



++ Embargoed until Friday 22(nd) January 2021, 0100 GMT++

State and Trends in Adaptation 2020 Report

This report is the first in a series that will assess progress on climate adaptation and provide guidance and recommendations on best practice in adapting to the effects of a changing climate and building resilience to climate shocks.



Signed Science Statement

Over 2,500 scientists from more than 130 countries will release a signed statement [https://gca.org/scientistsignon] calling on world leaders, decision-makers and investors, to change the way we understand, plan and invest for a changing climate to ensure we limit future damage.



Youth Declaration

Led by GCA's Youth Adaptation Network, young people from more than 115 countries will present a Global Youth Call to Action "Adapt for our Future" which will be shared with world leaders at the Climate Adaptation Summit.



++ Embargoed until Monday 25(th) January 2021, 0100 GMT++

Background briefing - Climate Adaptation Summit

Hosted by the Netherlands, CAS2021 is the first global summit of world leaders dedicated to accelerating action for a climate resilient recovery from Covid-19. Following the work of the Global Commission on Adaptation, chaired by Ban Ki-moon, 8(th) Secretary General of the United Nations, Bill Gates, Co-founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, CAS2021 will launch a comprehensive Adaptation Action Agenda to kick start a transformational decade.



World leaders including Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, President of France, Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina will participate. They will be joined by Bill Gates, co-founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva and Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans.



During this background briefing you will be informed about the goals, relevance and contents of the Climate Adaptation Summit and practical information will be shared about how you can register to attend.



Summit registration

If you want to join CAS as press, a press registration is necessary. To register as press for CAS2021, please click here: https://www.cas2021.com/press/press-accreditation [https://www.cas2021.com/press/press-accreditation]



For further information

Media coordinator of the Climate Adaptation Summit

miranda.mens@minienw.nl [mailto:miranda.mens@minienw.nl]



Head of Communications, Global Center on Adaptation

Alex.gee@gca.org [mailto:Alex.gee@gca.org]



Website

www.cas2021.com [http://www.cas2021.com/]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044191/GCA_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044191/GCA_Logo.jpg]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1419910/Climate_Adaptation_Summit_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1419910/Climate_Adaptation_Summit_Logo.jpg]



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1419910/Climate_Adaptation_Summit_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1419910/Climate_Adaptation_Summit_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Miranda Mens, +31 6 53 21 55 01, Alex Gee, +447887 804594



Web site: https://gca.org/home/



