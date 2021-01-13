Hoymiles Launches S-Miles Cloud, New Powerful Real-time Solar Power Station Monitoring Platform on Mobile App and Browser

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc. ("Hoymiles"), a leading microinverter manufacturer, has recently unveiled the all-new S-Miles Cloud Platform for real-time visualized monitoring of solar power generating equipment. Key field equipment can be connected to the S-Miles Cloud Platform. With the IoT-supported data collection devices, the platform can track the output effectiveness of arrays, provide status updates on individual modules, and notify of any malfunctions.



"Our new and improved version of the monitoring platform is in line with Hoymiles' mission to make electric energy 'smarter', improve cloud data processing capabilities and extend the data response time of edge computing gateways. Through providing a broad array of smart monitoring, operations-based, and maintenance functionality, we can provide more value for our customers, and that's our main focus," said Zhao Yi, Deputy General Manager and R&D Center Director of Hoymiles.



Accessible as a mobile app or via a web browser, the S-Miles Cloud Platform offers a powerful and easy-to-use portal to effectively maintain solar power stations. Through the user-friendly installation process, integrating the Platform into an existing array can be quick and simple. The newly upgraded platform features a clean and simple dashboard interface which was designed with end-users in mind to allow for clearer visual data displays and additional options for in-depth analysis. The upgrade also includes a real-time progress tracking feature for hardware updates, which displays a progress bar and provides detailed explanations of any errors that occur.



Supporting the improved end-user display is an optimized technical structure that collects, analyzes and distributes data. The upgraded S-Miles Cloud Platform now can offer synchronized data analysis, and in being a cloud-based application, data processing is completed through parallel computing architecture which allows for optimal usage of all CPUs within the cluster and supports an open application programming interface for cross-platform communications, data sharing, and remote operation via TCP socket connection. The Platform is also compatible with Hoymiles' newest and most advanced hardware offerings of the DTU-Pro, DTU-Lite and new Sub-1G version microinverters.



Through the standardization of data across a power station, operators can make more accurate data-driven decisions regarding onsite operations that enable optimized energy output. The new S-Miles Cloud Platform not only provides accurate and timely status reports but also includes new indicators to display self-generated energy inputs and output for the solar station, to more clearly map overall power generation status.



About Hoymiles



Founded in 2012, Hoymiles is one of the leading microinverter manufacturers providing MLPE (Module-Level Power Electronics) solutions for solar investors and end-users. Hoymiles' microinverters (4 in 1 unit & 2 in 1 unit) are recognized for their technology, ranking as the top microinverter globally through CEC weighted efficiency test by CSA Group for three consecutive years. Currently, Hoymiles' microinverters are used in generous commercial and domestic rooftop installations in various countries and regions including America, Europe and Asia.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1419721/S_miles_Cloud.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1419721/S_miles_Cloud.jpg]



