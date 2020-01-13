HONOR Wins Big at CES 2020 with Growing Momentum of Wearables

HONOR Crowned Top 15 Global Smart Phone Brand of the Year by IDG



LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced a slate of award wins at CES 2020 by international media and organization, testament to its best in class products, solid business performance, cutting-edge technologies and international brand recognition.



The HONOR MagicWatch 2, the brand's second-generation smart and health assistant with a 14-day battery life, has been awarded Best of CES 2020 by international top-tier media outlets Android Headlines, PocketNow and Ubergizmo. The HONOR Band 5 Sport, an all-in-one fitness tracker, has also been awarded a CES 2020 Spotlight Award by Android Authority as one of the top picks at CES this year.



HONOR has also been crowned Top 15 Global Smartphone Brand of the Year and Global 5G Smart Phone Innovation Breakthrough Brand by IDG, thanks to its pioneering innovation in the 5G arena.



In 2019, HONOR has seen momentous growth in its overseas markets, achieving a 21% YoY increase in smartphone shipments in the first three quarters alone, according to IDC([1]). Supported by its successful and visionary 1+8+N IoT strategy, HONOR has recorded a whopping 1333% YoY increase in shipments of wearables over the same period([2]). The brand has continued to cement itself as a leader across key markets. In Russia, HONOR has achieved 25% market share([3]).



"We are honored to be awarded as one of the top brands in the industry by IDG. The recognition highlights the success of our 1+8+N strategy, which aims to build an ecosystem of integrated smart products, paving the way for a truly connected society. HONOR will continue to be a driving force for innovation in the industry and play a key role in accelerating 5G and smart living developments," said George Zhao, President of HONOR.



Looking ahead to 2020 and beyond, HONOR is dedicated to creating more award-winning, pioneering technology, from PCs, wearables, smart audio and smart screens. Stay tuned for more surprises from HONOR.



About HONOR



HONOR is a leading technology brand. The brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimised products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, HONOR has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.



