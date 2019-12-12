LTI Wins Multiyear Engagement With Hoist Finance AB

As a strategic partner, LTI will manage IT operations for the Swedish financial services company



MUMBAI, India, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (NSE: LTI) , a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has won a multiyear engagement with Swedish financial services company, Hoist Finance AB, to manage its IT Operations. With presence in 11 European countries, Hoist Finance is headquartered in Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm exchange.



LTI will leverage its operate to transform approach to enhance stability, security and efficiency of Hoist Finance's IT environment.



Klaus-Anders Nysteen, CEO, Hoist Finance, said "To execute on our strategy and become the digital leader in our industry, requires a multitude of thought leadership and professionalism as well as extensive technological experience and capabilities. With a strong delivery record and focus on increased stability, security and automation, LTI is the perfect fit for us to enhance the user experience for both our customers and employees and to accelerate our digital developments. We are looking forward to continuing on our digital journey through our multiyear partnership with LTI."



Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member, LTI, said "To be the breakaway leader in their domain, banking and financial services enterprises need to offer superior customer experience, and operate with extreme efficiency. We look forward to partnering with Hoist Finance to fulfill these objectives with our robust offerings that enable companies to use superior operations as a lever of transformation."



LTI has a strong presense in the Nordic region and partners with leading companies across industries. Company has recently setup a proximity center in Poland to support clients in the region.



About LTI:



LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 360 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 30 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 30,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com [http://www.lntinfotech.com/] or follow us at @LTI_Global



About Hoist Finance



Hoist Finance is a trusted debt resolution partner to individuals, companies and banks in eleven European countries. With over 1600 dedicated colleagues, smart digital solutions and a deep understanding of individual financial circumstances, we help over six million customers keep their commitments. This is achieved by agreeing on sustainable repayment plans so that everyone is included within the financial ecosystem. Hoist Finance has a diverse portfolio of asset classes and our online savings platform in Sweden and Germany enables our unique funding model. Hoist Finance was founded in 1994 and is today a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit http://hoistfinance.com/ [http://hoistfinance.com/]



