Webb Fontaine Wins Three Prestigious Awards at Nigeria Technology Awards 2019

DUBAI, U.A.E, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webb Fontaine, a leading provider of solutions for Trade Facilitation powered by Artificial Intelligence, has been recognized as one of the biggest winners at the annual Nigerian Technology Awards (NiTA) 2019.



Held at Ace-Olivia Hall, Lagos, Nigeria Webb Fontaine picked up three prestigious awards, namely the e-Government Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year, Software Development Company of the Year and a Special Recognition Award for Mr. Ope Babalola, Managing Director of Webb Fontaine Nigeria.



As the Managing Director of Webb Fontaine Nigeria, Ope Babalola has been responsible for managing the implementation of Webb Fontaine's technology solutions in Nigeria and has been instrumental in their solutions being implemented by various government agencies.



"On behalf of Webb Fontaine, It is an honor to be recognized by NiTAas e-Government Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year and Software Development Company of the Year. Since 2006, we have been the official technology partner for the Nigerian Customs Service and these awards are testament to the strong relationship we have developed over the years. I would also like to thank the Webb Fontaine team for their continuous efforts in the development of world class solutions for the empowerment of local communities and governments," commented Ope Babalola, Managing Director of Webb Fontaine Nigeria.



Now in its fifth year, NiTA annually recognizes the top technology entrepreneurs, technology professionals, corporate organizations, innovators, academicians, inventors and policy makers (Government) in Nigeria; the awards are aimed at building a large scale and internationally recognized Technology Awards in Nigeria.



The awards signify a huge step for Webb Fontaine as their technology solutions are being recognized across the continent.



Webb Fontaine comprises of 15 offices in markets all over the world, and has worked with different government and private entities to provide them with technology solutions to facilitate trade processes. Its innovative solutions and services are brought to life at its Research and Development (R&D) Centers which work across the board to ensure they are utilized correctly and efficiently. Located in Armenia, France and the Philippines; Webb Fontaine has invested heavily to ensure each facility is equipped with disruptive technology such as AI and Machine Learning to constantly develop new solutions for its clients.



To learn more about Webb Fontaine and its suite of tech solutions, please visit: www.webbfontaine.com



About Webb Fontaine:



Trusted by governments globally, Webb Fontaine provides industry wide solutions to accelerate trade development and modernization. The company uses unique technology including Artificial Intelligence to enable countries to emerge as leaders in the future of trade.



Knowledge transfer is at the core of Webb Fontaine; comprising of a team of experts who work across the board, empowering local communities and governments.



As an industry leader with the largest R&D centres in the industry, Webb Fontaine is constantly developing international trade practices connecting countries, borders and people.



For more information, visit www.webbfontaine.com



