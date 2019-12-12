Architect Kengo Kuma-designed Hotel Royal Classic Osaka Celebrates Grand Opening on Dec. 1

- Unique Museum Hotel Featuring over 100 Artworks -



OSAKA, Japan, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of activities to mark its grand opening on December 1, Hotel Royal Classic Osaka, a new luxury hotel complex designed by globally celebrated architect Kengo Kuma on the site of the former Osaka Shin-Kabukiza Theater, has unveiled its new Museum Hotel concept, featuring over 100 pieces of art.



Curated with the assistance of Professor Junji Ito of Tokyo University of the Arts, along with Tokyo's Whitestone Gallery, the collection comprises over 100 modern artworks displayed throughout the hotel's public spaces and guest rooms.



Kuma-designed Hotel Royal Classic Osaka is itself a unique architectural structure with a lower facade that replicates the magnificent "karahafu" gabled rooftop of the original Shin-Kabukiza Theater (designed by Togo Murano, 1891-1984), extending into an intricately dynamic aluminum fin motif on its upper floors. Housed in this distinctive space, the innovative Museum Hotel provides guests with a hands-on experience in art museum-level quality.



From the earliest planning stage, the core concept was to create a hotel that honored the heritage of the Osaka Shin-Kabukiza Theater while heralding a completely new value: an original service that transcends the norms of business or suite hotels to offer a luxury experience for the soul. As a new local landmark that extends the traditions of the Namba district in which it stands, Hotel Royal Classic Osaka will deliver more to its guests than mere accommodation as it seeks to drive Osaka's development as an international city of culture and sightseeing.



