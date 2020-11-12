Fraport Traffic Figures - October 2020: Passenger Traffic Remains Low at Frankfurt Airport

FRA's cargo throughput achieves strong performance - Fraport Group airports worldwide report mixed results



FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/rap - In October 2020, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) served some 1.1 million passengers - an 83.4 percent decline compared to the same month last year. FRA's cumulative traffic during the January-to-October 2020 period fell by 71.6 percent, because of low passenger demand resulting from the persisting travel restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In contrast, Frankfurt Airport recorded very positive cargo performance, exceeding year-on-year levels for the first time since 15 months. In October 2020, FRA's cargo throughput (comprising airfreight and airmail) grew by 1.6 percent to 182,061 metric tons - with cargo-only flights more than compensating for the ongoing capacity constraints for "belly freight" (transported on passenger aircraft). This high cargo demand can be attributed mainly to the upturn in global trade and the solid performance of the Eurozone's industrial sector.



Aircraft movements at FRA decreased by 62.8 percent year-on-year to 17,105 takeoffs and landings in the reporting month. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) contracted by 59.5 percent to about 1.1 million metric tons.



Across the Group, Fraport's international airport portfolio continued to register widely varying traffic performance in October 2020. Some Group airports - particularly in Greece, Brazil and Peru - reported noticeably smaller declines in passenger traffic on a percentage basis compared to the preceding month.



Traffic at Slovenia's Ljubljana airport (LJU) fell by 89.1 percent year-on-year to 10,775 passengers. The Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) saw combined traffic sink by 57.5 percent to 569,453 passengers. Peru's capital city airport in Lima (LIM) reported an 82.8 percent drop in traffic to 345,315 passengers, due to of the ongoing strong travel restrictions in international traffic.



At the 14 Greek regional airports, traffic decreased by 55.3 percent to some 1.1 million passengers. On the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the Twin Star airports of Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) together welcomed 56,415 passengers in October 2020, down 61.3 percent year-on-year.



Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera posted a 55.3 percent drop in traffic to approximately 1.9 million passengers in the reporting month. Russia's Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg recorded a 33.3 percent fall in traffic to around 1.1 million passengers. In China, Xi'an Airport (XIY) received about 3.6 million passengers - representing a 12.7 percent dip in traffic compared to the same month last year.



Passengers 2020 4,620,966 4,372,562 8,993,528 2,124,005 11,117,533 11,117,533 188,078 11,305,611 272,826 11,578,437 599,314 12,177,751 1,060,218 12,177,751



--- ---



2019 4,652,187 4,554,345 9,206,532 5,592,516 14,799,048 14,799,048 6,039,842 20,838,890 6,225,994 27,064,884 6,580,587 33,645,471 18,846,423 33,645,471



---



Change % -0.7 -4.0 -2.3 -62.0 -24.9 -24.9 -96.9 -45.7 -95.6 -57.2 -90.9 -63.8 -94.4 -63.8















Cargo (ld. + unld. + transit) (t) 2020 149,217 148,500 297,717 167,279 464,996 464,996 141,337 606,333 160,502 766,835 145,562 912,396 447,400 912,396



--- ---



2019 163,332 161,366 324,698 202,452 527,151 527,151 178,342 705,493 185,701 891,194 174,392 1,065,586 538,435 1,065,586



---



Change % -8.6 -8.0 -8.3 -17.4 -11.8 -11.8 -20.7 -14.1 -13.6 -14.0 -16.5 -14.4 -16.9 -14.4















Cargo (ld. + unld.) (t) 2020 146,645 146,105 292,751 164,806 457,557 457,557 138,065 595,621 157,380 753,001 141,911 894,912 437,355 894,912



--- ---



2019 161,466 158,862 320,328 198,700 519,028 519,028 174,895 693,923 182,235 876,158 171,444 1,047,602 528,574 1,047,602



---



Change % -9.2 -8.0 -8.6 -17.1 -11.8 -11.8 -21.1 -14.2 -13.6 -14.1 -17.2 -14.6 -17.3 -14.6















- Air Freight (t) 2020 142,066 142,882 284,948 162,557 447,505 447,505 138,406 585,911 156,324 742,235 141,144 883,379 435,874 883,379



--- ---







(ld. + unld. + transit) (t) 2019 156,159 154,587 310,746 194,646 505,392 505,392 171,050 676,442 178,272 854,714 168,096 1,022,810 517,418 1,022,810



--- ---



Change % -9.0 -7.6 -8.3 -16.5 -11.5 -11.5 -19.1 -13.4 -12.3 -13.2 -16.0 -13.6 -15.8 -13.6















- Mail (t) 2020 7,151 5,618 12,769 4,722 17,491 17,491 2,931 20,422 4,178 24,600 4,418 29,017 11,526 29,017



--- ---







(ld. + unld. + transit) (t) 2019 7,173 6,779 13,952 7,807 21,759 21,759 7,292 29,050 7,429 36,480 6,296 42,776 21,017 42,776



--- ---



Change % -0.3 -17.1 -8.5 -39.5 -19.6 -19.6 -59.8 -29.7 -43.8 -32.6 -29.8 -32.2 -45.2 -32.2















ATMs (1) 2020 36,391 35,857 72,248 22,838 95,086 95,086 6,512 101,598 7,764 109,362 9,331 118,693 23,607 118,693



--- ---



2019 37,676 36,849 74,525 42,056 116,581 116,581 43,683 160,264 46,181 206,445 45,871 252,316 135,735 252,316



---



Change % -3.4 -2.7 -3.1 -45.7 -18.4 -18.4 -85.1 -36.6 -83.2 -47.0 -79.7 -53.0 -82.6 -53.0















MTOW (arr.) in metric tonnes (1) 2020 2,323,141 2,221,905 4,545,046 1,611,719 6,156,764 6,156,764 664,022 6,820,786 776,676 7,597,462 758,935 8,356,397 2,199,633 8,356,397



--- ---



2019 2,372,825 2,281,460 4,654,285 2,649,601 7,303,886 7,303,886 2,668,593 9,972,479 2,816,707 12,789,187 2,810,214 15,599,400 8,295,514 15,599,400



---



Change % -2.1 -2.6 -2.3 -39.2 -15.7 -15.7 -75.1 -31.6 -72.4 -40.6 -73.0 -46.4 -73.5 -46.4















Traffic Units (arr. + dep. + transit) 2020 6,113,133 5,857,563 11,970,696 3,796,799 15,767,495 15,767,495 1,601,445 17,368,941 1,877,843 19,246,784 2,054,929 21,301,713 5,534,218 21,301,713



--- ---



2019 6,285,509 6,168,005 12,453,514 7,617,040 20,070,553 20,070,553 7,823,263 27,893,816 8,083,007 35,976,823 8,324,506 44,301,329 24,230,775 44,301,329



---



Change % -2.7 -5.0 -3.9 -50.2 -21.4 -21.4 -79.5 -37.7 -76.8 -46.5 -75.3 -51.9 -77.2 -51.9















Traffic Units (arr.+dep.) 2020 6,078,818 5,828,629 11,907,447 3,770,323 15,677,770 15,677,770 1,568,164 17,245,934 1,845,986 19,091,921 2,018,097 21,110,018 5,432,248 21,110,018



--- ---



2019 6,258,447 6,135,562 12,394,009 7,566,878 19,960,887 19,960,887 7,781,658 27,742,545 8,039,704 35,782,249 8,283,723 44,065,972 24,105,085 44,065,972



---



Change % -2.9 -5.0 -3.9 -50.2 -21.5 -21.5 -79.8 -37.8 -77.0 -46.6 -75.6 -52.1 -77.5 -52.1















PAX/PAX-ATM (2) 2020 135.7 130.6 133.2 106.8 127.2 127.2 60.5 124.9 79.9 123.2 101.4 122.0 85.3 122.0



--- ---



2019 132.5 132.6 132.5 143.1 136.3 136.3 147.3 139.4 144.1 140.4 152.9 142.7 148.1 142.7



---



Change % 2.5 -1.6 0.5 -25.4 -6.7 -6.7 -58.9 -10.4 -44.6 -12.2 -33.7 -14.5 -42.4 -14.5















Seat Load Factor 2020 73.3% 70.5% 71.9% 54.2% 67.7% 67.7% 20.1% 65.1% 24.4% 62.6% 56.8% 62.3% 34.1% 62.3%



--- ---



2019 72.4% 72.9% 72.6% 78.0% 74.6% 74.6% 80.8% 76.3% 78.9% 76.9% 82.7% 77.9% 80.8% 77.9%



---



Change %P 0.9 -2.4 -0.7 -23.8 -6.9 -6.9 -60.7 -11.2 -54.5 -14.2 -25.9 -15.6 -46.7 -15.6















Punctionality 2020 82.7% 80.4% 81.6% 86.1% 82.6% 82.6% 79.2% 82.4% 79.3% 82.2% 82.4% 82.2% 80.5% 82.2%



--- ---



2019 75.6% 83.1% 79.3% 71.5% 76.5% 76.5% 74.9% 76.1% 68.0% 74.3% 64.4% 72.5% 69.0% 72.5%



---



Change %P 7.0 -2.7 2.2 14.6 6.1 6.1 4.3 6.3 11.3 7.9 17.9 9.7 11.5 9.7











