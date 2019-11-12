Landis+Gyr launches utility Internet of Things (IoT) platform in EMEA

Gridstream Connect unlocks new value for utilities with grid edge intelligence



PARIS, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- European Utility Week 2019 -- Landis+Gyr (Swiss: LAND.SW) today announced the introduction of its Gridstream® Connect solution for European utilities. Gridstream Connect is an open, secure and scalable Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to unlock added value and maximize efficiencies from advanced metering infrastructures (AMI) by bringing together intelligent endpoints, communications, software and applications. As a comprehensive connectivity platform for utilities of all sizes, it extends beyond AMI into new, data-driven use cases providing utilities with a basis for a multitude of new services and business models.



"With Gridstream Connect we are introducing a flexible IoT platform to help utilities master their present and future challenges in providing grid flexibility, resilience and security," said Susanne Seitz, Executive Vice President EMEA at Landis+Gyr. "It leverages intelligence at the grid edge and across distribution systems for more efficient management of energy capacity, the integration of renewables, and enhanced consumer engagement. Incorporating our deep understanding of utilities' needs, Gridstream Connect responds to our customers' desire for business growth opportunities and provides a seamless path towards smart cities and infrastructures."



"Gridstream Connect brings the necessary level of intelligence to the right place at just the right time," explains Peter-Georg Koller, Vice President Product Management EMEA at Landis+Gyr. "It builds on increased intelligence at the grid edge, supports multiple communication technologies and leverages data from smart devices to enable new applications for grid operations efficiency and end-consumer engagement. Above all, its flexible design makes it a future-proof investment that can be adapted and scaled for an ever-changing future."



Gridstream Connect bundles Landis+Gyr's entire IoT portfolio. The capabilities of the platform are strengthened today by the launch of new Landis+Gyr intelligent endpoints, an extension of the company's communications portfolio as well as evolving software and applications. New smart electricity meters such as the E360 for residential and E660 for industrial metering showcase a new level of capabilities in metrology and computing capacity. The extension of Landis+Gyr's communications portfolio with NB-IoT and CAT M1 protocols increases the flexibility to offer an optimal communications solution for utilities' needs, while the latest applications in Landis+Gyr's software suite are designed for improved efficiency in AMI operations and grid maintenance.



The first Gridstream Connect customer in EMEA is E.ON Sweden, which has opted for a complete solution incorporating E360, E660, NB-IoT and Landis+Gyr's head-end system. Based on their recent analysis of the global advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) market, Frost & Sullivan has recognized Landis+Gyr with the 2019 Global Company of the Year Award for addressing customers' current and evolving needs. Frost & Sullivan described Gridstream Connect as "the only utility IoT networking solution that is integrable with both current and future communications technologies".



About Landis+Gyr Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in smart metering, grid edge intelligence and smart infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.8 billion, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,600 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at www.landisgyr.eu [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2638956-1&h=2945216256&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.landisgyr.eu%2F&a=www.landisgyr.eu].



