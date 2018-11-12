Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

TIENS Group Launches Global Expansion Into New Retail

maandag 12 november 2018 15:01 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

TIANJIN, China, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading healthcare company, TIENS Group, has announced their global expansion into the new retail market with the opening of a new flagship TIENS Experience Store in China. Located in the TIENS International Health Industrial Park, the new store features a combination of online and offline consumer experiences through a technology-enhanced approach to new retail business and marketing.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782246/TIENS_new_retail.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782246/TIENS_new_retail.jpg]

PointsWin, Tiens' brand new e-wallet app plays a core role to connect the blockchain-based customer network. Consumers can use the app to make purchases and earn rewards at any business bearing the TIENS banner. These innovations as a circle are enabling a merger of online and offline retail that the Group has sought to harness through a growing international presence.

TIENS is establishing 110 branches worldwide and the new store will be the icon of the Group's "One Body, Multiple Wings" strategy globally. This includes developing a diverse, integrated healthcare ecosystem spanning physical retail, e-commerce, TCM and medical facilities, as well as educational, tourism, hotel and lifestyle experiences.

"We have always approached development by considering the world from a global perspective," said TIENS Group Chairman Li Jinyuan. "These are especially the regions involved in China's One Belt One Road initiative," he added, noting that a majority of TIENS worldwide branches fall within this zone.

The flagship store will focus on an experience-driven approach to marketing by offering an immersive environment in which customers can explore and discover original health and beauty products.

"Experience marketing is at the cutting-edge of business development trends. We aim to bring our customers an intuitive experience of meticulous care, attentiveness, and beauty," said Board member and General Manager of E-Commerce, Chelsea Li (Li Yue Qi). "The TIENS Experience Store is designed with a calming, aquatic aesthetic that quietly permeates its atmosphere," she continued, adding that "each visitor's experience is like a journey of discovery, and we have carefully arranged our products throughout the store for their benefit."

Through in-depth, immersive customer experiences, this latest development is helping the group transform the concept of brand consumption into a more personalized experience. "The TIENS Experience Store's diverse layout is a concrete representation of the 'One Body, Multiple Wings' global strategy," said Peggy Liu (Liu Yu), Director of the Group's Experience Operations Department.

For more infomation, please refer to http://www.tiens.com/index.php?m=content&c=index&a=show&catid=32&id=85 [http://www.tiens.com/index.php?m=content&c=index&a=show&catid=32&id=85]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782246/TIENS_new_retail.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782246/TIENS_new_retail.jpg]

CONTACT: Carol Huang, 86-22-82133990, huangjz@tiens.com

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234