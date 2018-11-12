Snow Cape: The Finland Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai

ZURICH, November 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The tender for the construction of the Finland Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has been awarded to the international project team of Expomobilia, JKMM Architects, Factor Nova, Beyond Limits and FiveCurrents. The pavilion building will focus on the themes of nature, innovation and sustainability.



Finland Pavilion: A tribute to the land of thousand lakes.



"Snow Cape" is the name of the building with which Finland is going to present itself at the World Expo 2020 in Dubai. Inspired by the white blanket of snow which covers the Finnish landscape in winter, the Finland Pavilion resembles a white tent made of snow. The visual identity of Finland Pavilion is incorporating both Finnish and Arabic cultures, starting with the main entrance which gives an impression of arriving in an Arabic tent. Combination of Finnish natural design and innovation is combined with Arabic visual features. Finnish components and materials have played an important role in the design of the Snow Cape pavilion. Finland has a unique and extensive tradition of design and architecture. The pavilion may be viewed as a design object relating to the history of this heritage. Within the complex and visually noisy Expo environment, Finland Pavilion offers clarity and serenity. From outside the shape is simple but refined. In the middle of pavilion, a dynamic wooden space "Gorge" is carved into the building, offering Expo visitors a pleasantly cool and shady retreat. The "Gorge" also relates to the unique Finnish history of innovation, which often requires thinking "out of the box", element of surprise. In the pavilion, the surprise is the wooden heart and exhibitions inside. In addition, Finland pavilion is a place representing Finland's closeness to nature and personal exchange, in accordance with the motto of the EXPO 2020 Dubai: "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".



Background information: EXPO 2020 Dubai and the Finnish pavilion



From 20th October 2020 to 10th April 2021, Dubai will host the next world exposition. More than 180 countries will be taking part, under the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future". EXPO 2020 Dubai is the first world expo in the Arabic-speaking region. The organisers expect that about 70 percent of the visitors will come from other countries.



On behalf of Business Finland, the project team called "Finland Pavilion building team" - consisting of the companies Expomobilia, JKMM Architects, Factor Nova, Beyond Limits and FiveCurrents is responsible for the planning and construction of the Finnish pavilion building at EXPO 2020 in Dubai. The concept, planning and execution of the Finnish pavilion building are being undertaken by JKMM Architects (Helsinki, Finland) and Expomobilia AG (Zurich, Switzerland). JKMM Architects with help of FiveCurrents and Factor Nova have put together the design concept for the building and Expomobilia, as global general contractor, is looking after the overall planning and project management in the implementation process. The partners Factor Nova (Finland), Beyond Limits (UAE) and FiveCurrents (USA) have an advisory and support role across all phases of the project from design to delivery.



