Forrester Releases 2019 Predictions

In 2018, leaders set their sights on large-scale initiatives such as digital transformation and customer experience (CX). But many faced the harsh reality that these strategies are hard, costly, and challenge the way leaders run their businesses. CX performance was flat and more than 50% of digital transformation efforts stalled. Brands in Europe struggled to delight customers.



1. CX remains under fire: Brands will give up on strategic CX initiatives

and resort to old-school methods for short-term gains.

2. Digital goes surgical: Digital transformation will move to a pragmatic

portfolio view of digital investments.

3. Purpose regains meaning: Purpose will become a strategic priority again,

acting as the strategic compass for firms.

4. CMOs rebrand: CMOs will bring back brand as their top priority.

5. CIOs take the reins: CIOs will expand their remit, building a model that

translates tech-led innovation into customer value.

6. Artificial intelligence (AI) builds a foundation: Firms will put more

building blocks in place to accelerate their ability to meet AI's

promise.

7. The world goes to Zero (Trust): Zero Trust will become the ad hoc

standard security architecture.

8. Consumer brands enter the outrage: More brands will partake in

market-baiting, but most will misjudge the mechanics and make minimal

impact.

9. B2B in a squeeze: B2B marketers will shift away from blunt outbound

methods and reorient around customer outcomes.

10. Employee experience (EX) takes center stage: Leaders will reignite

change management efforts, substituting targeted initiatives for 2018's

broad-based culture efforts.

11. Robots reimagine talent management: Talent leaders will use automation

to address the talent scarcity squeeze.

12. VC funding recalibrates: Martech and adtech investments will dry up as

investors look to put their money into specific verticals.

13. Blockchain exposes advertising: Blockchain will allow advertisers to see

where waste and abuse lie and how their money is spent in the

media-buying supply chain.

14. Internet of Things (IoT) gets down to business: IoT in the B2B space

will take off while B2C incarnations still try to find their footing.

To understand the shifts firms will face, download Forrester's predictions 2019 guide [https://forr.com/2qBC8GU].



