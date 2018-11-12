WiseChip Honored with Taiwan Excellence Award 2019

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WiseChip Semiconductor Inc. (WiseChip®, www.wisechip.com.tw [http://www.wisechip.com.tw/]) won Taiwan Excellence award 2019 for its newly In-Cell touch OLED display series products, which benefit from the enhanced manufacturing process and new technology development, lamination of the touch sensor onto the PMOLED is no longer required as the latter supports the touch function itself. The product's structure is simpler but having marvelous characteristics - micro-sized, light, ultra-thin, bright and providing wide viewing angles.



WiseChip has won the Taiwan Excellence Awards for the third consecutive year. The Award judges products according to four categories: R&D, design, quality and marketing, and recognizes entries that perform well in each area.



The PMOLED display is available in varying sizes and easier to customize. Those great features make it popular and the top embedded solution suitable for portable, medical, industrial, and smart appliances.



To meet the growing demand for new types of smart devices which are transforming every corner of life: home, office, city streets and beyond, WiseChip launched the In-Cell Touch display product, which is a breakthrough in flexible display type by providing brand new enhanced user experiences.



Additionally, WiseChip will display its full range of displays which consists of transparent display, bendable display, full color display, area color display, monochrome display and newly In-Cell touch OLED Display at the MEDICA 2018 from November 12th to 15th, at booth (#Hall17-A82) of Dusseldorf Exhibition Center. Visitors will have the opportunity to garner a firsthand look at the diversity and innovation of Taiwan's electronics products.



About WiseChip Semiconductor Inc.



WiseChip Semiconductor, Inc. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, research and development of organic light emitting diode (OLED) products. The product line includes various types of OLED display - transparent display, bendable display, full-color display, area color display and monochrome display with wide operating temperature range. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Miaoli, Taiwan. To learn more about WiseChip, please visit the website at http://www.wisechip.com.tw [http://www.wisechip.com.tw/]



