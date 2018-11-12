Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Shares DIRBS Software Platform to Address Counterfeit and Stolen Devices

SAN DIEGO, November 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Can be used to boost mobile ecosystem security around the globe



Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated , today announced it has shared its Device Identification, Registration, and Blocking System (DIRBS) platform as freely downloadable open-source software.



Qualcomm Technologies' DIRBS server-based software platform can be used to help identify counterfeit, illegal, and stolen mobile devices in a country. The DIRBS software platform will help regulatory agencies classify devices and generate IMEI-based lists for notification, amnesty, and blocking purposes. DIRBS has been successfully deployed in Pakistan, and deployments are anticipated in several other markets in the coming months.



"Counterfeit devices are a significant problem worldwide and result in an estimated 45.3 billion EUR in lost sales to genuine manufacturers each year, according to a recent European Union Intellectual Property Office Study issued in February of 2017," said Mohammad Raheel Kamal, Senior Director, IPR Enforcement, Qualcomm Incorporated. "Sharing the DIRBS solution as freely downloadable open-source software will allow the mobile industry to rapidly implement this powerful technology to help address counterfeiting and related issues around the globe."



"Qualcomm is committed to enriching the mobile ecosystem, including assisting regulatory agencies in addressing their needs for security with respect to cellular-enabled devices," said John Han, SVP, Qualcomm Incorporated and GM, Qualcomm Technology Licensing. "We are excited to share the DIRBS software platform to help enable regulatory agencies to further fight the proliferation of counterfeit, illegal and stolen devices."



The DIRBS server-based software platform will be hosted on the open-source software website Github [https://github.com/dirbs ], and may be freely downloaded and used by any interested parties.



More information can be found here: http://www.qualcomm.com/company/ecosystem/counterfeit-stolen-devices.



About Qualcomm



Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT - including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website [https://www.qualcomm.com ], OnQ blog [https://www.qualcomm.com/news/onq ], Twitter [http://www.twitter.com/qualcomm ] and Facebook [http://www.facebook.com/qualcomm ] pages.







Qualcomm Contacts:

Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications

+1-858-845-5959

corpcomm@qualcomm.com





John Sinnott, Investor Relations

+1-858-658-4813

ir@qualcomm.com









