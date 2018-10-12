Huawei Campus Switches Upgrade to IDN-Ready for Building Intent-Driven Campus Networks

SHANGHAI, Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2018, Huawei launched its innovative S6720-HI series fixed switches, which are full-featured 10GE routing switches that come with 100G uplink and routing capabilities, and also unveiled high-performance cards for its feature-rich modular switches. These newest offerings help simplify the egress networks of midsize and large enterprise customers. Huawei also announced that it has upgraded the software capabilities of all series of switches to make them Intent-Driven Network (IDN)-Ready. These upgrades achieve intelligent Operations and Maintenance (O&M) and collaborative security protection of networks and help enterprises build intelligent campus networks that connect the digital world and physical networks, which in turn enable digital transformation across industries and maximize business value.



"With the pervasive use of mobile offices and cloud services, enterprises of all sizes need a network that can sense user and application experience and defend against threats," said Zhao Zhipeng, General Manager of Huawei's Campus Network Domain. "Huawei IDN-Ready switches are the cornerstone of building intent-driven campus networks that feature automation, intelligence, and defense against unknown threats."



Zhao Zhipeng continued: "Huawei has comprehensively upgraded the software and hardware capabilities of its switches to simplify network management, sense and assure the experience and security of users and applications, and make network autonomy and self-healing possible."



Huawei S6720-HI provides 100G uplink and routing capabilities and is ideal for deployments at campus egresses, greatly reducing the complexity of campus networks. As an IDN-Ready switch, S6720-HI uses real-time telemetry and extended Media Delivery Index (eMDI) technologies to intuitively manage and optimize experience with audio and video services. Further, S6720-HI comes with built-in security probes to implement Encrypted Communication Analytics (ECA) and proactive threat deception, enhancing campus networks' defense against unknown threats. All the other HI series switches can have the same IDN-Ready capabilities as S6720-HI through software upgrades.



Huawei also unveiled a series of high-performance cards for its modular switches. These offerings improve total-user access and AP management capacity by 60 percent and accommodate future access of mass IoT and mobile terminals to the campus network.



Huawei is committed to working with enterprise customers in the long term and takes a future-oriented approach to drive enterprise digital transformation through the power of the platform. So far, 211 of the Fortune Global 500 companies (including 48 Fortune Global 100 companies) have selected Huawei as their digital transformation partner.



