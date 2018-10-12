Trina Solar awarded gold medal again in renowned CSR rating

CHANGZHOU, China, Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar was recently awarded a gold medal for the second consecutive year as a recognition of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) performance by EcoVadis, an independent third-party assessment organization. According to the report, Trina Solar's overall score ranked top 3% of companies in the manufacture of electronic components and boards industry.



EcoVadis assessments focus on 21 criteria which are grouped into 4 themes (Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, Sustainable Procurement). The 21 criteria are based upon international CSR standards such as the Global Compact Principles, the International Labour Organization conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative standard, etc. In this year's assessment, Trina Solar obtained an overall score of 65. In the category of Environment, Trina Solar scored 70, which ranked top 6% in the industry; in the category of Labor & Human Rights, Trina Solar scored 70, which ranked top 5% in the industry; in the category of Sustainable Procurement, Trina Solar scored 60, which ranked top 7% in the industry.



Trina Solar Chairman and CEO Gao Jifan said that, the gold medal demonstrated Trina Solar's lasting efforts and achievements in promoting sustainable development. Trina Solar is more than just a carrier of green energy, it is a real practitioner. To become a global leader of energy Internet of Things, Trina Solar will continuously fulfill corporate social responsibility, and carry out its corporate mission of "Solar Energy for All".



Headquartered in Paris, EcoVadis assesses global suppliers' policies and actions as well as their published reporting related to the environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. EcoVadis currently has 50,000 subscribers, spread across 150 countries and 190 industry sectors. Over 300 multinational companies use EcoVadis to monitor the CSR performance of their trading partners.



About Trina Solar Limited



Trina Solar is a leading global total solutions provider for solar energy. Founded in 1997, Trina Solar develops proprietary smart PV solutions for large power stations as well as commercial and residential solutions, energy storage systems and photovoltaic modules. As the world's leading provider of integrated solar energy solutions, Trina Solar has taken the lead in evolving into a brand in the world of energy IoT (Internet of Things) and is committed to becoming a global leader in this new and emerging sector. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com [http://www.trinasolar.com/].



CONTACT: Ching Wang, 86-021-6057-5302, qing.wang04@trinasolar.com



Web site: http://www.trinasolar.com/



