Huawei Releases the AI Developer Enablement Program

SHANGHAI, Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei has released its AI Developer Enablement Program at HUAWEI CONNECT 2018. The program will help Huawei collaborate with developers, partners, universities, and research institutions. Huawei will use the program to build a better development ecosystem that can support AI resources, platforms, courses, and joint solutions. Huawei aims to work with partners to build an affordable, effective, reliable, and inclusive AI ecosystem.



According to Zheng Yelai, vice president of Huawei and president of Huawei Cloud BU, Huawei's AI Developer Enablement Program offers a platform for technical communication, talent training, and innovation to developers, tutors, and Huawei partners.



For Developers, the program covers the following:





-- 20-hour free introductory training

-- Three-week beginner AI training camp

-- AI developer contests

-- Innovation incubation camp for top talent to help transform R&D success

into commercial applications

Huawei will support its partners by:





-- Building joint solutions based on Huawei's AI computing platform and

development platform to promote AI application in multiple industries

-- Setting up an AI promotion alliance to build a joint innovation lab

-- Providing 1000 sets of free development environments, including

development modules and boards

-- Providing the first 20+ partners with expert resources, supported joint

solutions, and extra support for AI product launches and technical

implementation

-- Sharing market resources with partners, and cooperating closely to

further expand the market

For universities and research institutes, Huawei's AI talent development plan includes:





-- Investing over 140 million USD (including HUAWEI CLOUD AI resources and

AI suites) in AI talent education.

-- Cooperating with universities and scientific research institutes to

develop AI courses, publish text books, and support scientific research

and talent training.

-- Helping universities and research institutes build AI colleges and

institutes, assisting in building AI labs, and participating in AI

related programs held by the Ministry of Education.

-- Helping universities train AI teachers. Students can take exams to

obtain Huawei AI certificates.

-- Supporting the participation of universities into Huawei cloud open

community, and building a platform for communications between

universities, research institutes and Huawei AI experts.

-- Offering universities and research institutions the computing power and

technology on Huawei's AI platform, to promote scientific research and

exploration in the AI field.

-- At present, Huawei has started developing AI talent at eight

universities in China, including Institute for Interdisciplinary

Information Sciences of Tsinghua University, the University of Science

and Technology of China, Zhejiang University, Shanghai Jiao Tong

University, Nanjing University, Southeast University, Xidian University,

and the Institute of Acoustics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

