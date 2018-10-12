Fraport Traffic Figures - September and First Nine Months 2018: Growth Trend Continues

Passenger figures rise at Frankfurt Airport and Fraport's Group airports worldwide
FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/ds-gk - In September 2018, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed some 6.6 million passengers - an increase of 6.3 percent year-on-year. As in previous months, the rise was primarily driven by European traffic. Aircraft movements also climbed by 5.7 percent to 45,950 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) increased by 4.0 percent to about 2.8 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) was the only category to post a slight decline of 1.4 percent to 185,042 metric tons, reflecting the slowdown in global trade.
During the January-to-September 2018 period, almost 53.0 million passengers passed through Frankfurt Airport, representing a gain of 8.4 percent. With 386.048 takeoffs and landings, aircraft movements were up 8.0 percent. Accumulated MTOWs rose by 5.3 percent, reaching almost 23.8 million metric tons. Cargo volumes dipped only slightly by 0.8 percent year-on-year to about 1.6 million metric tons.
Fraport's Group airports worldwide also achieved positive performance in the first nine months of 2018. At Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia, traffic advanced by 9.7 percent to about 1.4 million passengers (September 2018: up 6.3 percent to 191,823 passengers). Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) achieved combined traffic growth of 5.1 percent to nearly 10.8 million passengers (September 2018: up 8.6 percent to about 1.2 million passengers).
The Fraport Group's 14 Greek airports served 25.9 million passengers overall, an increase of 8.9 percent (September 2018: up 8.2 percent to about 4.5 million passengers). The fastest growing airports in Fraport's Greek portfolio included Thessaloniki (SKG) with 5.2 million passengers (up 5.1 percent), Rhodes (RHO) with 4.9 million passengers (up 6.3 percent) and Corfu (CFO) with approximately 3.1 million passengers (up 15.5 percent).
Traffic at Lima Airport (LIM) in the capital of Peru rose by 8.2 percent to almost 16.5 million passengers (September 2018: up 5.1 percent to about 1.8 million passengers). On the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the Fraport Twin Star airports in Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) concluded the first nine months of 2018 with combined traffic growth of 12.4 percent to nearly 5.3 million passengers (September 2018: up 6.7 percent to 788,091 passengers). Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey posted a gain of 21.7 percent to almost 26.5 million passengers (September 2018: up 17.9 percent to about 4.4 million passengers). In northern Germany, traffic at Hanover Airport (HAJ) was up 8.4 percent to some 4.9 million passengers (September 2018: up 9.6 percent to 722.769 passengers). Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, reported an 11.1 percent rise to around 14.0 million passengers (September 2018: up 11.6 percent to around 1.9 million passengers). Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China welcomed nearly 33.5 million passengers, an increase of 7.4 percent (September 2018: up 3.6 percent to just under 3.8 million passengers).
Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library [http://www.fraport.com/en/our-company/media/media-center/photo-library.html] on the Fraport Web site [http://www.fraport.com/en.html]. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material [https://www.fraport.com/en/our-company/media/media-center/footage-media-archive.html] for downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here [http://www.fraport.com/en/our-company/media/services.html].
Fraport Traffic Figures
September 2018
Fraport Group Airports(1)
September 2018
Year to Date (YTD) 2018
---
Fraport Passengers
Cargo* Movements Passengers
Cargo Movements
Fully-consolidated airports
share (%)
Month %
Month %
Month %
YTD %
YTD %
YTD %
FRA
Frankfurt
Germany 100.00 6,624,758 6.3 182,177 -1.3 45,950 5.7 52,968,703 8.4 1,610,335 -1.1 386,048 8.0
--- ---
LJU
Ljubljana
Slovenia 100.00 191,823 6.3 1,021 -4.4 3,308 9.2 1,424,352 9.7 9,039 3.9 27,282 4.9
--- ---
Fraport Brasil(2) 100.00 1,236,983 8.6 7,794 62.1 11,887 12.1 10,772,248 5.1 62,845 49.7 103,273 5.8
--- ---
FOR
Fortaleza
Brazil 100.00 555,389 19.4 3,960 30.4 5,277 29.2 4,682,939 6.4 32,510 23.4 42,469 9.6
--- ---
POA
Porto Alegre
Brazil 100.00 681,594 1.1 3,834
> 100.0 6,610 1.4 6,089,309 4.0 30,335 93.9 60,804 3.3
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 4,534,330 8.2 772 46.7 34,511 8.6 25,945,209 8.9 6,088 15.7 208,547 7.6
--- ---
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 2,388,132 6.9 570 38.5 17,603 5.7 14,234,114 7.5 4,537 12.1 110,621 6.0
--- ---
CFU
Kerkyra (Corfu)
Greece 73.40 567,413 12.3 17
n.a. 4,049 11.5 3,059,599 15.5 152
> 100.0 23,401 18.4
---
CHQ
Chania (Crete)
Greece 73.40 439,620 -1.8 51 4.1 2,756 2.5 2,623,002 -1.2 352 -6.5 16,606 -1.5
--- ---
EFL
Kefalonia
Greece 73.40 135,270 18.9 0
n.a. 1,158 20.9 716,515 20.4 1 -63.4 6,502 19.9
---
KVA
Kavala
Greece 73.40 59,314 15.8 8 -28.1 514 2.0 371,289 32.8 65 -27.0 3,650 19.8
--- ---
PVK
Aktion/Preveza
Greece 73.40 112,244 4.2 0
n.a. 933 8.6 545,519 3.1 0
n.a. 4,909 3.5
---
SKG
Thessaloniki
Greece 73.40 748,867 7.0 492 40.2 5,928 1.1 5,223,605 5.1 3,963 10.6 43,503 0.8
--- ---
ZTH
Zakynthos
Greece 73.40 325,404 5.2 1
> 100.0 2,265 5.3 1,694,585 8.4 5
> 100.0 12,050 6.2
---
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 2,146,198 9.6 203 76.0 16,908 11.9 11,711,095 10.6 1,551 27.9 97,926 9.4
--- ---
JMK
Mykonos
Greece 73.40 227,261 16.7 14
n.a. 2,387 8.1 1,298,219 14.5 82
> 100.0 16,097 8.0
---
JSI
Skiathos
Greece 73.40 76,263 -4.7 0
n.a. 666 -9.6 426,518 3.2 0
n.a. 3,903 -3.0
---
JTR
Santorini (Thira)
Greece 73.40 342,661 15.8 19
n.a. 3,011 21.3 1,946,707 16.5 137
> 100.0 17,417 18.4
---
KGS
Kos
Greece 73.40 448,233 12.1 39
> 100.0 3,191 18.8 2,345,037 15.5 224 71.7 17,378 17.6
---
MJT
Mytilene (Lesvos)
Greece 73.40 59,809 17.0 35 4.1 733 28.1 384,916 7.1 289 0.6 4,585 1.5
--- ---
RHO
Rhodes
Greece 73.40 918,107 5.7 71 38.5 6,094 6.6 4,901,899 6.3 610 25.1 33,517 5.5
--- ---
SMI
Samos
Greece 73.40 73,864 9.4 24 -13.5 826 16.0 407,799 11.0 208 -8.7 5,029 4.1
--- ---
LIM
Lima
Peru(2) 70.01 1,835,089 5.1 25,488 -7.5 15,755 0.1 16,514,310 8.2 205,553 3.0 144,546 4.7
--- ---
Fraport Twin Star 60.00 788,091 6.7 583 -5.2 5,992 6.4 5,260,554 12.4 6,247 -45.4 37,999 10.6
--- ---
BOJ
Burgas
Bulgaria 60.00 479,346 5.6 570 -5.5 3,609 6.4 3,200,101 9.1 6,160 -45.2 22,336 7.6
--- ---
VAR
Varna
Bulgaria 60.00 308,745 8.5 13 15.0 2,383 6.3 2,060,453 17.9 87 -52.3 15,663 15.2
--- ---
At equity consolidated airports(2)
---
AYT
Antalya
Turkey 51.00 4,436,261 17.9
n.a.
n.a. 24,094 16.0 26,454,109 21.7
n.a.
n.a. 152,009 19.8
---
HAJ
Hannover
Germany 30.00 722,769 9.6 1,024 -14.2 7,936 10.5 4,875,954 8.4 11,867 -1.7 60,202 3.6
--- ---
LED
St. Petersburg
Russia 25.00 1,861,651 11.6
n.a.
n.a. 15,358 5.5 14,015,566 11.1
n.a.
n.a. 125,888 8.1
---
XIY
Xi'an
China 24.50 3,766,600 3.6 31,233 23.0 27,754 0.7 33,495,258 7.4 217,858 14.5 246,176 3.4
Frankfurt Airport(3)
---
September 2018
Month %
YTD 2018 %
---
Passengers 6,625,143 6.3 52,971,865 8.4
---
Cargo (freight & mail) 185,042 -1.4 1,640,301 -0.8
---
Aircraft movements 45,950 5.7 386,048 8.0
---
MTOW (in metric tons)4 2,813,965 4.0 23,811,351 5.3
---
PAX/PAX-flight5 153.7 -0.1 146.5 0.1
---
Seat load factor (%) 83.4 80.0
---
Punctuality rate (%) 66.3 67.5
---
Frankfurt Airport
PAX share
%6
PAX share
%6
Regional Split
Month
YTD
---
Continental 66.1 8.6 64.5 12.0
---
Germany 11.1 4.1 10.8 4.7
---
Europe (excl. GER) 55.0 9.6 53.7 13.6
---
Western Europe 45.6 8.9 44.6 13.2
---
Eastern Europe 9.3 13.1 9.1 15.4
---
Intercontinental 33.9 2.1 35.5 2.4
---
Africa 4.3 15.0 4.3 11.3
---
Middle East 4.5 -4.8 5.2 1.7
---
North America 13.2 4.1 12.8 2.9
---
Central & South Amer. 2.7 5.5 3.2 1.1
---
Far East 9.3 -2.9 10.0 -1.0
---
Australia 0.0
n.a. 0.0
n.a.
---
Definitions: (1 )According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); (2 )Preliminary figures; (3 )Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); (4) Inbound traffic only; (5) Scheduled and charter traffic; (6) absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail
Fraport AG Torben Beckmann Corporate Communications Media Relations 60547 Frankfurt, Germany
Telephone: +49 69 690-70553 E-mail: t.beckmann@fraport.de [mailto:t.beckmann@fraport.de] Internet: www.fraport.com [http://www.fraport.com/] Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport [http://www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport]
For further information about Fraport AG please click here [http://www.fraport.com/content/fraport/en/misc/binaer/fraport-group/media/publications/fraport-fra-portrait/portrait-of-the-fraport-ag/jcr:content.file/2017_04_19_-portrait-fraport-ag_en.pdf].