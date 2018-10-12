Fraport Traffic Figures - September and First Nine Months 2018: Growth Trend Continues

Passenger figures rise at Frankfurt Airport and Fraport's Group airports worldwide



FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/ds-gk - In September 2018, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed some 6.6 million passengers - an increase of 6.3 percent year-on-year. As in previous months, the rise was primarily driven by European traffic. Aircraft movements also climbed by 5.7 percent to 45,950 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) increased by 4.0 percent to about 2.8 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) was the only category to post a slight decline of 1.4 percent to 185,042 metric tons, reflecting the slowdown in global trade.



During the January-to-September 2018 period, almost 53.0 million passengers passed through Frankfurt Airport, representing a gain of 8.4 percent. With 386.048 takeoffs and landings, aircraft movements were up 8.0 percent. Accumulated MTOWs rose by 5.3 percent, reaching almost 23.8 million metric tons. Cargo volumes dipped only slightly by 0.8 percent year-on-year to about 1.6 million metric tons.



Fraport's Group airports worldwide also achieved positive performance in the first nine months of 2018. At Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia, traffic advanced by 9.7 percent to about 1.4 million passengers (September 2018: up 6.3 percent to 191,823 passengers). Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) achieved combined traffic growth of 5.1 percent to nearly 10.8 million passengers (September 2018: up 8.6 percent to about 1.2 million passengers).



The Fraport Group's 14 Greek airports served 25.9 million passengers overall, an increase of 8.9 percent (September 2018: up 8.2 percent to about 4.5 million passengers). The fastest growing airports in Fraport's Greek portfolio included Thessaloniki (SKG) with 5.2 million passengers (up 5.1 percent), Rhodes (RHO) with 4.9 million passengers (up 6.3 percent) and Corfu (CFO) with approximately 3.1 million passengers (up 15.5 percent).



Traffic at Lima Airport (LIM) in the capital of Peru rose by 8.2 percent to almost 16.5 million passengers (September 2018: up 5.1 percent to about 1.8 million passengers). On the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the Fraport Twin Star airports in Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) concluded the first nine months of 2018 with combined traffic growth of 12.4 percent to nearly 5.3 million passengers (September 2018: up 6.7 percent to 788,091 passengers). Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey posted a gain of 21.7 percent to almost 26.5 million passengers (September 2018: up 17.9 percent to about 4.4 million passengers). In northern Germany, traffic at Hanover Airport (HAJ) was up 8.4 percent to some 4.9 million passengers (September 2018: up 9.6 percent to 722.769 passengers). Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, reported an 11.1 percent rise to around 14.0 million passengers (September 2018: up 11.6 percent to around 1.9 million passengers). Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China welcomed nearly 33.5 million passengers, an increase of 7.4 percent (September 2018: up 3.6 percent to just under 3.8 million passengers).



Fraport Traffic Figures









September 2018











Fraport Group Airports(1)

September 2018

Year to Date (YTD) 2018



---





Fraport Passengers

Cargo* Movements Passengers

Cargo Movements







Fully-consolidated airports

share (%)

Month %

Month %

Month %

YTD %

YTD %

YTD %









FRA

Frankfurt

Germany 100.00 6,624,758 6.3 182,177 -1.3 45,950 5.7 52,968,703 8.4 1,610,335 -1.1 386,048 8.0



--- ---





LJU

Ljubljana

Slovenia 100.00 191,823 6.3 1,021 -4.4 3,308 9.2 1,424,352 9.7 9,039 3.9 27,282 4.9



--- ---





Fraport Brasil(2) 100.00 1,236,983 8.6 7,794 62.1 11,887 12.1 10,772,248 5.1 62,845 49.7 103,273 5.8



--- ---





FOR

Fortaleza

Brazil 100.00 555,389 19.4 3,960 30.4 5,277 29.2 4,682,939 6.4 32,510 23.4 42,469 9.6



--- ---





POA

Porto Alegre

Brazil 100.00 681,594 1.1 3,834

> 100.0 6,610 1.4 6,089,309 4.0 30,335 93.9 60,804 3.3







Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 4,534,330 8.2 772 46.7 34,511 8.6 25,945,209 8.9 6,088 15.7 208,547 7.6



--- ---





Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 2,388,132 6.9 570 38.5 17,603 5.7 14,234,114 7.5 4,537 12.1 110,621 6.0



--- ---





CFU

Kerkyra (Corfu)

Greece 73.40 567,413 12.3 17

n.a. 4,049 11.5 3,059,599 15.5 152

> 100.0 23,401 18.4



---





CHQ

Chania (Crete)

Greece 73.40 439,620 -1.8 51 4.1 2,756 2.5 2,623,002 -1.2 352 -6.5 16,606 -1.5



--- ---





EFL

Kefalonia

Greece 73.40 135,270 18.9 0

n.a. 1,158 20.9 716,515 20.4 1 -63.4 6,502 19.9



---





KVA

Kavala

Greece 73.40 59,314 15.8 8 -28.1 514 2.0 371,289 32.8 65 -27.0 3,650 19.8



--- ---





PVK

Aktion/Preveza

Greece 73.40 112,244 4.2 0

n.a. 933 8.6 545,519 3.1 0

n.a. 4,909 3.5



---





SKG

Thessaloniki

Greece 73.40 748,867 7.0 492 40.2 5,928 1.1 5,223,605 5.1 3,963 10.6 43,503 0.8



--- ---





ZTH

Zakynthos

Greece 73.40 325,404 5.2 1

> 100.0 2,265 5.3 1,694,585 8.4 5

> 100.0 12,050 6.2



---





Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 2,146,198 9.6 203 76.0 16,908 11.9 11,711,095 10.6 1,551 27.9 97,926 9.4



--- ---





JMK

Mykonos

Greece 73.40 227,261 16.7 14

n.a. 2,387 8.1 1,298,219 14.5 82

> 100.0 16,097 8.0



---





JSI

Skiathos

Greece 73.40 76,263 -4.7 0

n.a. 666 -9.6 426,518 3.2 0

n.a. 3,903 -3.0



---





JTR

Santorini (Thira)

Greece 73.40 342,661 15.8 19

n.a. 3,011 21.3 1,946,707 16.5 137

> 100.0 17,417 18.4



---





KGS

Kos

Greece 73.40 448,233 12.1 39

> 100.0 3,191 18.8 2,345,037 15.5 224 71.7 17,378 17.6



---





MJT

Mytilene (Lesvos)

Greece 73.40 59,809 17.0 35 4.1 733 28.1 384,916 7.1 289 0.6 4,585 1.5



--- ---





RHO

Rhodes

Greece 73.40 918,107 5.7 71 38.5 6,094 6.6 4,901,899 6.3 610 25.1 33,517 5.5



--- ---





SMI

Samos

Greece 73.40 73,864 9.4 24 -13.5 826 16.0 407,799 11.0 208 -8.7 5,029 4.1



--- ---





LIM

Lima

Peru(2) 70.01 1,835,089 5.1 25,488 -7.5 15,755 0.1 16,514,310 8.2 205,553 3.0 144,546 4.7



--- ---





Fraport Twin Star 60.00 788,091 6.7 583 -5.2 5,992 6.4 5,260,554 12.4 6,247 -45.4 37,999 10.6



--- ---





BOJ

Burgas

Bulgaria 60.00 479,346 5.6 570 -5.5 3,609 6.4 3,200,101 9.1 6,160 -45.2 22,336 7.6



--- ---





VAR

Varna

Bulgaria 60.00 308,745 8.5 13 15.0 2,383 6.3 2,060,453 17.9 87 -52.3 15,663 15.2



--- ---









At equity consolidated airports(2)



---





AYT

Antalya

Turkey 51.00 4,436,261 17.9

n.a.

n.a. 24,094 16.0 26,454,109 21.7

n.a.

n.a. 152,009 19.8



---





HAJ

Hannover

Germany 30.00 722,769 9.6 1,024 -14.2 7,936 10.5 4,875,954 8.4 11,867 -1.7 60,202 3.6



--- ---





LED

St. Petersburg

Russia 25.00 1,861,651 11.6

n.a.

n.a. 15,358 5.5 14,015,566 11.1

n.a.

n.a. 125,888 8.1



---





XIY

Xi'an

China 24.50 3,766,600 3.6 31,233 23.0 27,754 0.7 33,495,258 7.4 217,858 14.5 246,176 3.4















Frankfurt Airport(3)



---









September 2018

Month %

YTD 2018 %



---





Passengers 6,625,143 6.3 52,971,865 8.4



---





Cargo (freight & mail) 185,042 -1.4 1,640,301 -0.8



---





Aircraft movements 45,950 5.7 386,048 8.0



---





MTOW (in metric tons)4 2,813,965 4.0 23,811,351 5.3



---





PAX/PAX-flight5 153.7 -0.1 146.5 0.1



---





Seat load factor (%) 83.4 80.0



---





Punctuality rate (%) 66.3 67.5



---









Frankfurt Airport

PAX share

%6

PAX share

%6









Regional Split

Month

YTD



---





Continental 66.1 8.6 64.5 12.0



---





Germany 11.1 4.1 10.8 4.7



---





Europe (excl. GER) 55.0 9.6 53.7 13.6



---





Western Europe 45.6 8.9 44.6 13.2



---





Eastern Europe 9.3 13.1 9.1 15.4



---





Intercontinental 33.9 2.1 35.5 2.4



---





Africa 4.3 15.0 4.3 11.3



---





Middle East 4.5 -4.8 5.2 1.7



---





North America 13.2 4.1 12.8 2.9



---





Central & South Amer. 2.7 5.5 3.2 1.1



---





Far East 9.3 -2.9 10.0 -1.0



---





Australia 0.0

n.a. 0.0

n.a.



---





Definitions: (1 )According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); (2 )Preliminary figures; (3 )Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); (4) Inbound traffic only; (5) Scheduled and charter traffic; (6) absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail



