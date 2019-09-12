Celgard Successfully Sues Targray on Infringement of Celgard's Ceramic Coated Battery Separator Patent

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celgard, LLC (Celgard), a subsidiary of Polypore International, LP, was successful in its patent litigation in California against Targray International of Canada (Targray) on infringement of Celgard's ceramic coated battery separator patent (U.S. Patent 6,432,586, now U.S. Patent RE47,520) and Celgard's polypropylene separator patent (U.S. Patent 6,692,867). Celgard and Targray have settled all outstanding litigation between the two companies related to Targray's infringements.



Targray agreed to stop selling, distributing or importing all allegedly infringing battery separators, such as those manufactured by Shenzhen Senior Technology Material Co., Ltd. ("Senior"), Senior International (HK) Co., Limited, W-Scope Corporation and Gelon LIB Co., Limited. Targray agreed they would not make, use, offer to sell, sell, distribute, or import any separators globally covered by Celgard's existing patents.



In the case, Targray did not contest the infringement, validity or enforceability of Celgard's patents. Targray also agreed to not challenge the validity of Celgard's '586 (now '520) and '867 Patents.



The successful outcome of the Targray case further solidifies the integrity of Celgard's intellectual property (IP) regarding coated and uncoated separators for lithium-ion batteries.



Earlier, Celgard successfully settled two suits against MTI Corporation of California (MTI). The first was a patent suit in California under the same '586 Patent seeking relief from MTI for selling infringing ceramic coated battery separators manufactured by Foshan Jinhui Hi-Tech Optoelectronic Material Co., Ltd. in China. The second was a trademark suit in North Carolina seeking relief from MTI for selling unauthorized and counterfeit battery separators. MTI and several related MTI companies agreed to stop selling all coated and uncoated battery separators.



Celgard will continue to take appropriate steps to prevent the unfair exploitation of its technology and IP to safeguard its assets and customers.



About Celgard, LLC and Polypore International, LP Celgard specializes in developing and manufacturing coated and uncoated dry-process microporous membranes used as separators that are a major component of lithium-ion batteries. Celgard's battery separator technology is important to the performance of lithium batteries for electric drive vehicles, energy storage systems and other specialty applications.



Celgard is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polypore International, LP, an Asahi Kasei Company.



Polypore is a global company with facilities in nine countries serving six continents specializing in highly-engineered microporous membranes used in electric drive vehicles, energy storage systems, cars, trucks, buses, and forklifts.



