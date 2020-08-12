Decisyon Corporation Announces Global Reselling Partnership with Schneider Electric to Accelerate Enterprise-Level Digital Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisyon - a multinational software enterprise currently helping more than 200 companies around the world to future-proof their businesses with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) products and end-to-end solutions for smart factories - today announces a re-selling partnership with Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation.





-- The Decisyon/Schneider Electric partnership ensures a powerful

convergence of IT/OT/IoT competencies and technologies of both

companies, accelerating the pace of enterprise customers' end-to-end

digital transformation and the development and deployment of Industrial

IoT applications informed by real-time contextualized data

-- Decisyon's leading no-code visual platform Decisyon App Composer(TM)

(DAC) is now part of Schneider Electric's Industrial IoT platform,

EcoStruxure, to enable citizen developers and Schneider Electric IT/OT

practitioners to build custom Industrial IoT applications within

EcoStruxure(TM) Plant Advisor for use at single or multiple industrial

sites

-- The integration of Decisyon's Digital Factory and EcoStruxure Plant

Advisor means industrial customers across the globe in all key

manufacturing sectors will be positioned to experience accelerated

transformation and immense ROI marked by significant improvement in

their productivity and efficiency

"Decisyon and Schneider Electric's unique partnership is already delivering tremendous value for our customers across the globe," said Alex Aminian, President & CEO of Decisyon. "We are pleased that Decisyon's products - which can empower a company's full enterprise manufacturing value chain - are now available with Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Plant Advisor suite. To truly future-proof their businesses, our clients must develop a technology roadmap that can easily build and modify apps locally and deploy globally," Alex Aminian added. "Our partnership provides our clients a set of capabilities that are scalable, readily adaptable to continuous changes in business requirements, and customizable to allow each plant operation the flexibility to make decisions for their unique requirements and production targets."



"For the past few years, Schneider Electric has been helping our customers improve operational profitability, sustainability and workforce empowerment by enabling them to meet their specific challenges and drive fact-based business improvements through leveraging the secure transparency of EcoStruxure to turn IIoT data into action," said Sophie Borgne, Senior Vice President, Digital Plant, Schneider Electric.



"Today we've driven the evolution of this approach towards a more open platform concept. We've added the capability to make it easier for custom app developers to leverage secure operational data within EcoStruxure Plant Advisor. Custom applications developed by partner experts can now securely access IT/OT information to generate highly focused business insights for a specific plant or process," Sophie Borgne continued.



"Our partnership with Decisyon will drive even more operational improvements for our customers. EcoStruxure Plant Advisor combined with Decisyon's Industrial IoT no-code environment, Decisyon App Composer, and the Decisyon Digital Factory software solution suite will allow apps to be developed quickly and easily to clearly focus on the specific business improvement needs of a wider range of customers. Industrial enterprises can now access the highly personalized business insights they need to drive world class levels of sustainable and profitable business performance."



About Decisyon

Decisyon's flagship Industrial IoT no-code visual environment Decisyon App Composer(TM) and the Decisyon Digital Factory software solution suite are designed so manufacturers can achieve a complete end-to-end digital transformation of their enterprise, connecting all its moving parts, gathering the data, analyzing it, gaining a holistic view of the factory through a digital twin, obtaining real-time insights from across the operational footprint, and enabling better decisions and a more efficient intelligent digital enterprise. Decisyon delivers a dramatic increase in speed-to-outcome by deploying its production-ready vertical solutions for a variety of manufacturing environments. Decisyon has built client-modifiable solutions in multiple verticals including Energy, Retail, Food & Beverage, Consumer Packaged Goods, Pharma, Manufacturing, and more. For more details visit: www.decisyon.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2881140-1&h=2798226803&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.decisyon.com%2F&a=www.decisyon.com]



About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment. We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values. For more details visit: www.se.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2881140-1&h=2135484864&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.se.com%2F&a=www.se.com]



