AIT Worldwide Logistics renews pledge to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

ITASCA, Ill., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIT Worldwide Logistics is proud to announce its fourth year as a multi-market St. Jude Walk/Run sponsor, supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital(® )in their mission to end childhood cancer.



"Our partnership with St. Jude is just one of the many ways AIT gives back to the communities where we live and work," said AIT President and CEO, Vaughn Moore. "While it's undeniable that the ongoing pandemic has changed a lot about our lives--from the way we conduct business to how we stay in touch--one thing this virus will never disrupt is AIT's commitment to living our core values."



Throughout September, Childhood Cancer Awareness month, AIT's national team aims to raise at least $30,000 through more than 20 scheduled Walk/Run events, many of which will be held virtually, as well as other online and socially distanced activities.



Whatever amount teammates are able to raise, the company has pledged to match it, Moore said.



"I'm excited and proud to watch our teammates rally together, especially during these challenging times, to help create a better future for children and families in need," he added.



Since 2017, when AIT declared St. Jude as its flagship charitable alliance, AIT teammates have united friends, family and community members for the cause, raising more than $180,000 in donations.



St. Jude has spent the last 50 years developing treatments that have helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate from just 20 percent to more than 80 percent. Learn more at www.stjude.org/together [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2883615-1&h=1175016763&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.stjude.org%2Ftogether&a=www.stjude.org%2Ftogether].



