International Endesa B.V. (IE BV) publishes interim financial statements 2020

woensdag 12 augustus 2020 12:28 Economie
AMSTERDAM, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Endesa B.V. (IE BV) has published its 2020 interim financial statements for the period ended on June 30, 2020. During first half of 2020, IE BV obtained a net loss of 0,1 MM Euros, mainly due to its ordinary operational activities. The Company performed the management and administration activities on its financial assets and liabilities, including MTN Programme, intercompany loans, credit lines and financial derivatives. The interim financial statements, for the period ended on June 30, 2020 can be viewed and downloaded at the following links:

Spanish: https://www.endesa.com/es/accionistas-e-inversores/informacion-economica/estados-financieros-de-endesa-international-bv [https://www.endesa.com/es/accionistas-e-inversores/informacion-economica/estados-financieros-de-endesa-international-bv] English: https://www.endesa.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/financial-information/financial-statements-of-endesa-international-bv [https://www.endesa.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/financial-information/financial-statements-of-endesa-international-bv]

CONTACT: For more information please contact: Francesco Lato, International Endesa B.V., Herengracht 471, 1017 BS Amsterdam, The Netherlands, francesco.lato@enel.com; Tel: +31 (0)20 521 8787; Fax: +31 (0)20 521 8799

