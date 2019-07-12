Infosys: Accelerated Double Digit Growth of 12.4%; Highest Ever Large Deal TCV at $ 2.7 Bn

BENGALURU, India, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "We had a strong start to FY 20 with constant currency growth accelerating to 12.4% on year over year basis and digital revenue growth of 41.9%. This was achieved through our consistent client focus and investments which have strengthened our client relationships," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "Consequently, we are raising our revenue guidance for the year from 7.5%-9.5% to 8.5%-10%."



-- Q1 20 revenues grew year-on-year by 10.6% in USD; 12.4% in constant

currency

-- Q1 20 revenues grew sequentially by 2.3% in USD; 2.8% in constant

currency

-- Q1 20 Digital revenues at $1,119 million (35.7% of total revenues),

year-on-year growth of 41.9% and sequential growth of 8.6% in constant

currency

-- Increased FY 20 revenue growth guidance range to 8.5%-10% in constant

currency

-- Maintained FY 20 operating margin guidance range of 21%-23%

1. Financial Highlights - Consolidated results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)



Revenues were $3,131 million, growth of 10.6% YoY and 2.3% QoQ



Operating profit was $642 million, decline of 4.2% YoY and 2.3% QoQ. Operating margin was 20.5%.



"We had a good quarter as we continue to leverage our digital navigation framework to help our clients build and nurture their live enterprise," said Pravin Rao, COO. "Large deal TCV was highest ever at $2.7 bn. Segment growth was robust with all large regions and most verticals growing at double digits yoy in constant currency."



"Our first quarter results and continued focus on operational efficiencies gives us the confidence on our revenue and margin guidance for the year," said Nilanjan Roy, CFO. "Continuing our objective of improving shareholder returns, we have revised our capital allocation policy upwards to distribute ~ 85% of free cash flows cumulatively over a 5-year period."



2. Capital Allocation





-- The Company is on track towards completing its previously announced

share buyback of INR 8,260 crore. The company has till date bought back

shares worth `INR 5,934 crore.

-- The Company's current policy is to pay up to 70% of the free cash flow

annually by way of dividend and/or buyback. The Board has reviewed and

approved a revised Capital Allocation Policy of the Company after taking

into consideration the strategic and operational cash

requirements."Effective from Financial year 2020, the company expects to

return approximately 85% of the free cash flow cumulatively over a

5-year period through a combination of semi-annual dividends and/or

share buyback and/or special dividends, subject to applicable laws and

requisite approvals, if any."Free cash flow is defined as net cash

provided by operating activities less capital expenditure as per the

consolidated statement of cash flows prepared under IFRS Dividend and

buyback include applicable taxes

3. Client wins & Testimonials





-- We were selected by Finnish postal service Posti as a strategic partner

for the digital transformation of its business and IT services to drive

the modernization of its IT applications and infrastructure, helping it

move to a flexible IT service model. This will also strengthen Posti's

ability to respond to changes in customer needs with agility and provide

a seamless customer user experience through a dedicated command center.

-- We entered into long term strategic partnership with Toyota Material

Handling Europe to help in its digital transformation journey by

facilitating transformation to a scalable digital hybrid cloud platform,

providing application services, digital workplace, infrastructure

management and a dedicated data center operation.

-- Infosys McCamish, a US based subsidiary of Infosys BPM entered into a

partnership with Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a leading

provider of life, accident and health insurance to provide policy

administration services for PALIG's new Global Assets Indexed Universal

Life product.

-- We have partnered with a leading consumer technology company to help

them localize their virtual assistant by training their AI. Infosys is

helping the client to define its overall global strategy for

localization while analyzing data to identify patterns which can train

the AI to respond better to the user command. This will improve their

virtual assistant to provide a better user experience.

-- Marc Schmidt, Head of SDD and GIT-ACI, BSH said, "At BSH GmbH, for the

software Development Platform (SDD) which is used for developing

thousands of micro to large scale applications, we wanted to deploy an

auto-scaling Infrastructure on AWS Cloud that can handle millions of

users across the world. Infosys leveraging its Agile and DevOps

methodology and expertise, automated build and deployment which led to

an overall 70% reduction in environment provisioning time, Zero

downtime, 100% improvement in recovery time objectives."

-- One of the world leaders in the manufacturing of connectivity and sensor

products engaged Infosys to transform their delivery of Sales solutions

needed for their globally dispersed sales team, leveraging Salesforce

ecosystem. Infosys over the last 12 months has moved to a Highly Agile

Capability based delivery model and helped in an estimated 40%

improvement in time to market for solutions, shortened release cycles

from once-a-quarter to on-demand releases and improvement in time to

revenue of solutions by upto 25%

Recognitions





-- Infosys positioned in HFS Top 10 Healthcare Services 2019

-- Recognized as a Leader in NelsonHall's SAP HANA and S/4HANA services

report

-- Recognized as a Leader in the Enterprise Platform IT Services in BFS

PEAK Matrix(TM) Assessment 2019

-- Recognized in the HFS Top 10: Managed Security Services (MSS)

-- Recognized in the HFS Top 10 Google AI Services

-- Recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave(TM): Global API Strategy

And Delivery Service Providers, Q2 2019

-- Recognized as a Leader in the NEAT on Next-Generation Software Testing

Services

-- Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Microsoft

Implementation Services 2019 Vendor Assessment

-- Recognized in the NEAT on IoT in Digital Transformation

-- Recognized in the HFS Top 10 Manufacturing Service Providers 2019

-- Recognized in the HFS Top 10 Energy Services 2019

-- Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud

Infrastructure Managed Service Providers

-- Awarded the "Most Valuable Partner - Commercial Cloud" Award by Oracle

-- Won the Golden Peacock Environment Management Award

-- Won the Pega partner excellence award in recognition of innovative

practice development and continued investment in the growth of a strong

delivery practice

-- Recognized with the Global Partner of the Year Award for driving

customer success at TIBCO NOW

-- Recognized as MuleSoft Americas Growth & Emerging Partner of the Year

2019 by MuleSoft

-- Awarded 'System Integrator Partner of the year 2019 for Hybrid Cloud

Solutions' by HPE at HPE Discover 2019

About Infosys



Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients to navigate their digital transformation, leveraging our teams from over 45 countries. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.



Visit www.infosys.com [http://www.infosys.com/] to see how Infosys can help your enterprise navigate your next.



Safe Harbor



Certain statements mentioned in this presentation concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. These filings are available at www.sec.gov [http://www.sec.gov/]. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.



Infosys Limited and subsidiaries









Audited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet as at







(Dollars in millions except equity share data)









June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019



---







ASSETS



---







Current assets



---



Cash and cash equivalents 2,266 2,829



---





Current investments 778 958



---





Trade receivables 2,290 2,144



---





Unbilled revenue 964 777



---



Prepayments and other current

assets 851 827



---





Income tax assets 38 61



---



Derivative financial

instruments 26 48



---



Total current assets 7,213 7,644



---







Non-current assets



---



Property, plant and equipment 1,903 1,931



---



Right-of-use assets(B3) 540 -



---





Goodwill 589 512



---





Intangible assets 207 100



---



Non-current investments 548 670



---



Deferred income tax assets 204 199



---





Income tax assets 917 914



---



Other non-current assets 296 282



---



Total non-current assets 5,204 4,608



---



Total assets 12,417 12,252



---







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



---







Current liabilities



---





Trade payables 317 239



---



Lease liabilities(B3) 72 -



---



Derivative financial

instruments 3 2



---



Current income tax liabilities 305 227



---





Client deposits 4 4



---





Unearned revenue 408 406



---



Employee benefit obligations 248 234



---





Provisions 84 83



---



Other current liabilities 2,022 1,498



---



Total current liabilities 3,463 2,693



---







Non-current liabilities



---



Lease liabilities(B3) 483 -



---



Deferred income tax liabilities 112 98



---



Employee benefit obligations 7 6



---



Other non-current liabilities 115 55



---



Total liabilities 4,180 2,852



---







Equity



---



Share capital- INR 5 ($0.16)

par value 4,800,000,000

(4,800,000,000) equity shares

authorized, issued and

outstanding 4,271,404,014

(4,335,954,462) equity shares

fully paid up, net of

20,094,430 (20,324,982)

treasury shares as at June 30,

2019 (March 31, 2019) 334 339



---





Share premium 286 277



---





Retained earnings 9,969 11,248



---



Cash flow hedge reserve - 3



--- ---





Other reserves 432 384



---



Capital redemption reserve 15 10



---



Other components of equity (2,854) (2,870)



---



Total equity

attributable to equity holders

of the company 8,182 9,391



---



Non-controlling interests 55 9



---



Total equity 8,237 9,400



---



Total liabilities and equity 12,417 12,252



---





Infosys Limited and subsidiaries









Audited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the









(Dollars in millions except equity share and per equity share data)













Three months ended June 30, 2019 Three months ended June 30, 2018



---



Revenues 3,131 2,831



---





Cost of sales 2,122 1,819



---



Gross profit 1,009 1,012



---







Operating expenses



---



Selling and marketing

expenses 169 149



---



Administrative expenses 198 193



---



Total operating expenses 367 342



---



Operating profit 642 670



---



Other income, net 106 107



---



Finance cost(B3) (6) -



---



Reduction in the fair

value of Disposal Group

held for sale(A1) - (39)



--- ---



Profit before income

taxes 742 738



---



Income tax expense 196 204



---



Net profit 546 534



---







Other comprehensive income



---



Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or

loss:



---



Re-measurements of the

net defined benefit

liability/asset, net (3) -



---



(3) -







Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:



---



Fair valuation of

investments, net 2 (7)



---



Fair value changes on

derivatives designated

as cash flow hedge, net (3) 1



---



Foreign currency

translation 17 (468)



---



16 (474)







Total other comprehensive

income/(loss), net of

tax 13 (474)



---



Total comprehensive

income 559 60



---











Profit attributable to:



---



Owners of the Company 546 534



---



Non-controlling

interests -



--- ---



546 534







Total comprehensive income attributable to:



---



Owners of the Company 559 60



---



Non-controlling

interests -



--- ---



559 60







Earnings per equity share



(A2)



---



Basic ($) 0.13 0.12



---



Diluted ($) 0.13 0.12



---



Weighted average equity shares used in computing earnings per

equity share(



A2)



---



Basic 4,302,176,860 4,346,657,242



---



Diluted 4,308,286,160 4,350,710,356



---





NOTES:



A. Notes pertaining to previous quarters / periods





1. In the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company had recorded a

reduction in the fair value amounting to $39 million in respect of its

subsidiary Panaya. The subsidiaries Kallidus and Skava (together referred

to as "Skava") and Panaya, are collectively referred to as the "Disposal

Group". Subsequently the company reclassified these subsidiaries as they

did not meet the criteria for "Held for Sale".

2. Share numbers and EPS have been adjusted for September 2018 bonus issue.

B. Notes pertaining to the current quarter





1. The audited interim condensed consolidated Balance sheet and Statement of

Comprehensive Income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 have been

taken on record at the Board meeting held on July 12, 2019.

2. A Fact Sheet providing the operating metrics of the Company can be

downloaded from www.infosys.com [http://www.infosys.com/].

3. On account of adoption of IFRS 16- Leases effective April 1, 2019.

IFRS-INR Press Release: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2019-2020/q1/Documents/IFRS-INR-press-release.pdf [https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2019-2020/q1/Documents/IFRS-INR-press-release.pdf]



Fact Sheet: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2019-2020/q1/Documents/fact-sheet.pdf [https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2019-2020/q1/Documents/fact-sheet.pdf]



