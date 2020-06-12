DSM Finalizes Share Repurchase to Cover Share Plans and Stock Dividend and Cancels Remainder of Its EUR1 Billion Share Buy-back

HEERLEN, Netherlands, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has completed the repurchase of 1.4 million of its own shares at an average price of EUR98.40. This repurchase covers commitments under share-based compensation plans and shares for stock dividend, in accordance with the announcement on March 2, 2020. The consideration of this repurchase was EUR137.8 million.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg]



In addition, as a prudent measure given the current Covid-19 environment and given the acquisition of Erber Group announced today, DSM has decided to cancel the remainder of its EUR1 billion share buy-back program. The EUR1 billion share buy-back program was first announced on February 14, 2019, with the intention to reduce DSM's issued share capital. Under this program, DSM repurchased 5.4 million shares for a total consideration of EUR600 million in 2019 and DSM repurchased another 1.3 million shares for a total consideration of EUR145 million in 2020, bringing the total number of shares repurchased to around 6.6 million shares for a total consideration of EUR745 million.



For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program [https://www.dsm.com/corporate/investors/shares/share-buy-back-programs.html]announced 2 March 2020' and 'Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program [https://www.dsm.com/corporate/investors/shares/share-buy-back-programs.html]announced 14 March 2019'.



DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.(TM)



Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about EUR10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com [http://www.dsm.com/].



Forward-looking statements



This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg]



PRN NLD



CONTACT: For more information: DSM Media Relations, Lieke de Jong, tel. +31 (0) 45 5782420, e-mail media.contacts@dsm.com. DSM Investor Relations, Dave Huizing, tel. +31 (0) 45 5782864, e-mail investor.relations@dsm.com



