Huawei Debuts OceanConnect IoV Platform to Digitize Every Vehicle

HANNOVER, Germany, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At CEBIT 2018, Huawei released the OceanConnect IoV (Internet of Vehicles) Platform enabling intelligent and connected vehicles, service transformation for automobile manufacturers, and the evolution of intelligent transportation.



IoV is driving deep integration between ICT and the automotive industry, and an IoV Platform is the key ICT infrastructure that enables digital transformation of automobile manufacturers. As the "digital engine" of intelligent and connected vehicles, Huawei's OceanConnect IoV Platform provides four key enablers for the transformation of manufacturers:





-- Connectivity enabler: The platform supports hundreds of millions of

connections and millions of high concurrent connections to ensure secure

and reliable connectivity for vehicles. Additionally, a global public

cloud deployment gives global automobile manufacturers access to

intelligent services to meet their operational requirements.

-- Data enabler: By collecting and analyzing vehicle Big Data such as

vehicle conditions and driving behaviors, the Platform creates "Digital

Twins" of people and vehicles on the cloud. It enables intelligent

content distribution and service recommendations based on the accurate

analysis of these driving behaviors and travel scenarios.

-- Ecosystem enabler: The OceanConnect IoV Platform helps automobile

manufacturers to control digital assets through the separated structure

of data and business. Third-party content and applications are

integrated to build an ecosystem centered on automobile manufacturers.

-- Evolution enabler: The IoV platform will be developed in cooperation

with Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) to enable vehicles to communicate with

each other and their environment. From intelligent bike to the

coordination of intelligent cars and roads, this platform enables

intelligent, safe and efficient transportation systems of the future.





https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/704682/OceanConnect.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/704682/OceanConnect.jpg]



Ma Haixu, President of Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line, said, "The Internet of Vehicles (IoV) leads to in-depth convergence of ICT and the automobile industry. The IoV empowers connected vehicles and intelligent services which enables faster digital transformation for the automobile industry. During this important transition, Huawei is dedicated to building a fully connected, intelligent world that connects people, vehicles, roads, and other things. Huawei is proud to become a preferred strategic partner of global automobile manufacturers."



Huawei and PSA Group have rolled out the world's largest OEM Connected Vehicle project to date. The first automobile model, DS 7 CROSSBACK, was developed on Huawei's OceanConnect IoV Platform, and has been released in China and Europe, providing innovative mobility services to consumers. Huawei has also commenced strategic cooperation and joint innovation with China FAW Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group. Huawei will continue to focus on connected vehicles and innovations to propel digital transformation across the transportation industry.



Huawei together with its partners and customers is showcasing new digital transformation solutions to orchestrate a digital symphony at CEBIT from June 11-15 in Germany, the home of classical music. It is also hosting activities and sharing best practices around Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) and Software-Defined Networking (SDN), all of which play a critical role in today's digital transformation.



Huawei's booth is at Area C01 in Hall 13, Hannover Exhibition Center, Germany. For more information about Huawei at CEBIT, please http://e.huawei.com/topic/cebit2018-en/index.html [http://e.huawei.com/topic/cebit2018-en/index.html]. To learn more about Huawei's worldwide customer cases using "Leading New ICT", please visit http://e.huawei.com/topic/leading-new-ict-en/index.html [http://e.huawei.com/topic/leading-new-ict-en/index.html].



