Huawei Launches the Intent-Driven Networking for CloudFabric Solution

Enabling Data Centers to Become Business Value Centers



HANNOVER, Germany, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At CEBIT 2018, which was held in Hannover, Germany, Huawei announced a comprehensive upgrade of the CloudFabric solution that makes it easier for customers to adopt intent-driven networking for their data centers. Huawei also launched a 400G core switching platform with the highest performance in the industry. Huawei's Intent-Driven Networking for CloudFabric Solution helps enterprises identify intent to implement automatic network configuration, predictive analysis, and intelligent O&M with continuous verification and optimization. In addition, it achieves physical network connectivity with ultra-broadband, low latency, and zero packet loss, transforming data centers into business value centers.



The Global Connectivity Index 2018 ([1]) released by Huawei reveals that basic connectivity, once integrated with artificial intelligence (AI), will evolve into intelligent connectivity, stimulating innovation and creating a new round of economic growth. Based on the concepts of intelligence, simplicity, ultra-broadband, openness, and security, Huawei's Intent-Driven Networking for CloudFabric Solution upgrades the Agile Controller to automatically identify intent and improve business agility. This solution also uses the data center network analyzer FabricInsight to implement predictive analysis and automatic anomaly detection, make the operation modes more future-proof, and build an automatic, predictable, and self-healing closed-loop system focused on user experience.



Wang Lei, General Manager of Huawei's Data Center Network Domain, said: "Intelligent connectivity is the core of enterprise digital platforms. Our new Intent-Driven Networking for CloudFabric Solution is driven by users' business logic and service strategy to build an intelligent platform that connects business intent to the network architecture, better enabling digital transformation."



The new functions and key components of the Intent-Driven Networking for CloudFabric Solution include:





-- Intent-driven network automation: The Agile Controller can automatically

complete network design based on customers' service intent, improving

service provisioning efficiency ten-fold. A single Agile Controller

cluster can manage 3000 leaf nodes at the access layer and can be scaled

up to 100,000 servers. In addition, the 1:1 active/standby controller

cluster greatly improves system availability and ensures zero service

interruption during automatic switchover between the active and standby

nodes. Based on an open standard architecture, the Agile Controller can

interconnect with multiple cloud platforms to implement flexible

resource sharing and scheduling.

-- Predictive analysis and anomaly detection: The new FabricInsight

establishes a network behavior model based on Big Data analytics and

machine learning, continuously verifies network status to support

predictive maintenance and network anomaly detection in seconds, and

automatically associates network anomalies (such as congestion) with

affected services, helping customers locate and rectify faults within

minutes.

-- Industry's highest-performance 400G core switching platform: The CE12800

core switch supports 36 x 400G line cards and is the first of its kind

in the industry to implement end-to-end 400G interconnection. This

effectively eliminates bandwidth bottlenecks, reduces the per-GB traffic

cost by 20%, and supports smooth evolution for the next 10 years.

Looking into the future, the rapid development of digital transformation drives continuous innovation of networks. Based on the concept of intent-driven networking, Huawei Intent-Driven Networking for CloudFabric Solution will continue to provide advanced, scenario-oriented solutions and products for large service providers, enterprises, or commercial customers, leading data center networks to understand customers' business intent and achieve automatic and intelligent network deployment and operations. This enables data centers to become business value centers.



Huawei together with its partners and customers is showcasing new digital transformation solutions to orchestrate a digital symphony at CEBIT from June 11-15 in Germany, the home of classical music. It is also hosting activities and sharing best practices around Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) and Software-Defined Networking (SDN), all of which play a critical role in today's digital transformation.



Huawei's booth is at Area C01 in Hall 13, Hannover Exhibition Center, Germany. For more information about Huawei at CEBIT, please visit http://e.huawei.com/topic/cebit2018-en/index.html [http://e.huawei.com/topic/cebit2018-en/index.html]. To learn more about Huawei's worldwide customer cases using "Leading New ICT", please visit http://e.huawei.com/topic/leading-new-ict-en/index.html [http://e.huawei.com/topic/leading-new-ict-en/index.html].



For more information about Huawei CloudFabric, click: http://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/business-needs/enterprise-network/data-center-network [http://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/business-needs/enterprise-network/data-center-network]



[1] Huawei Global Connectivity Index 2018



http://www.huawei.com/minisite/gci/en/index.html [http://www.huawei.com/minisite/gci/en/index.html]



CONTACT: Qiwei Li, liqiwei2@huawei.com, +86-180-2533-9127



