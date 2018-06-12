Joint Commission International Appoints New Leadership in Epicenter of Health Care Quality Thinking

Principal Consultant Francine Westergaard Leads European Region



OAK BROOK, Illinois, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Joint Commission International [https://www.jointcommissioninternational.org/] (JCI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Francine Westergaard, MSN, RN, MBA [https://www.jointcommissioninternational.org/directory/francine-westergaard/], as JCI's principal consultant in the European Region. She will serve as the first point of contact for current and prospective clients seeking advisory services and technical assistance in this rapidly expanding region.



Westergaard first joined JCI in 2007. Most recently she was principal consultant for the Middle East Region. Her expertise includes operational assessment using JCI standards as a reference for high-quality care and patient safety initiatives. Her past international experience consists of consultation and education for major hospitals, health care systems and ministries of health in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. She has more than 30 years of nursing experience as a practitioner, educator, administrator and researcher, including leadership positions in both hospital and ambulatory care settings. She holds master's degrees in nursing education and business administration.



Westergaard is an expert in organizational assessment, education and project design, management and implementation, which guides her work in the European Region as new organizations and long-term clients seek accreditation.



"I understand the dynamics of complicated health care organizations and bring with me solutions from inpatient and outpatient settings," Westergaard said. "We all share the same clinical challenges and concerns. Universally, our goal is to improve patient outcomes and quality of health care."



Marwa Zohdy, PhD, CJCP, vice president of Global Consulting Services for JCI, said she is excited to welcome Westergaard to the European team.



"She brings a great wealth of expertise in quality and patient safety, as well as a global network of providers she has assisted with in large-scale improvement efforts," Dr. Zohdy said. "Her practical experience and background in nursing education will help organizations maintain international patient and safety practices."



With nearly 200 accredited organizations in 21 countries across Europe, Westergaard's commitment to education will assist this growing community with advancement opportunities.



Educational Opportunities Westergaard has debuted a monthly webinar series for health care professionals on quality improvement standards, tips for successful accreditation preparation planning and JCI accreditation. She also is among the lead faculty for an education event, focused on improving the quality and safety of patient care, coming to Prague in September 2018.



Monthly Webinars: 20 June, 18 July, 15 August, 26 September, 3 October, 21 November 2018 For more information and to register, visit http://info.jcrinc.com/2018-JCI-Pathway-Webinar-Registration.html [http://info.jcrinc.com/2018-JCI-Pathway-Webinar-Registration.html].



Prague Foundations of Accreditation: 5-7 September 2018 For more information and to register, visit www.jointcommissioninternational.org/prague-foundations-of-accreditation-sept-2018/ [http://www.jointcommissioninternational.org/prague-foundations-of-accreditation-sept-2018/]



About Joint Commission International Joint Commission International [http://www.jointcommissioninternational.org/] (JCI) was established in 1994 as a division of Joint Commission Resources, Inc. (JCR), a wholly controlled, nonprofit affiliate of The Joint Commission. Through international accreditation and certification, advisory services, publications and education programs, JCI extends The Joint Commission's mission worldwide by helping improve the quality of patient care. JCI works with international health care organizations, public health agencies, health ministries and others in more than 100 countries. Visit www.jointcommissioninternational.org [http://www.jointcommissioninternational.org/] for more details.



