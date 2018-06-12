Neuron ESB Releases Version 3.6, Delivering Microservices Hosting and Deployment

Neuron ESB 3.6 is the Natural Choice to Build Microservice Based APIs



IRVINE, California, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuron ESB is an easy-to-use enterprise service bus today announced availability of Neuron ESB 3.6, extending the company's lead in Application, Services and Workflow integration software built on the Microsoft .NET platform. Neuron ESB 3.6 is the latest version of the company's Integration Broker providing advanced hosting and deployment capabilities for companies pursuing Hybrid Integration and a Microservices architecture.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/150355/neuron_esb_logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/150355/neuron_esb_logo.jpg]



Version 3.6 is the clear choice to build Microservice based APIs. In previous versions of Neuron ESB, organizations could easily create and host REST APIs or SOAP based services. In this release, Neuron ESB is providing far more granular control over hosting and deployment. Using Neuron ESB 3.6, organizations can now choose to run a service (or group of services) as a fully independent service that can be scaled in or out based on consumption using platform services like Docker.



"We reviewed several integration platforms to take our medical information software solutions to the next level and the Neuron ESB 3.6 platform had the capabilities with a faster go-to-market delivery than the competitive alternatives," said Mahesh Ganjalagunte, Director, Online Business Applications, a division of Anju Software and provider of the product IRMS. "With Neuron ESB 3.6, we can quickly provide integrated solutions within our industry which enhances our already leading software. We continually strive to add value and create a better software solution and we found that we can easily extend Neuron ESB's native capabilities for our specific needs using our existing skills in C# and the Microsoft .NET Platform without having to invest in additional external resources."



"The Neuron ESB 3.6 release represents a significant next step toward the evolution of the Neuron Platform. Much of the infrastructure has been refactored to facilitate our hybrid hosting vision, as well as make independently hosted and deployable services, adapter and workflow endpoints a reality for our customers today," said Marty Wasznicky, Vice President, Neuron ESB. "More organizations are seeking the agility to quickly develop, test, deploy and update business capabilities encapsulated using a Microservices architecture."



Neuron ESB 3.6 provides many new features, enhancements, and connectors. Some of these include: Endpoint level Hosting, Self-registration of Adapters/Connectors, messaging free Service and Adapter Endpoints, environment sensitive enabling/disabling of Endpoints, ServiceNow Adapter, new OAuth Providers, custom OAuth Providers, JSON Schema Validation, new Monitoring REST APIs, and 100+ Product Enhancements. To get an in-depth look at each new feature, enhancement, and connector, the full release notes can be found in the online article, Neuron ESB 3.6 Released [https://www.neuronesb.com/article/neuron-esb-3-6-released/].



If you're using Neuron ESB 3.5 today, please download the Neuron ESB 3.6 setup to update your existing installation. Current customers can obtain either the Patch or the full installation from the Neuron ESB Support [http://support.neuronesb.com/] website. If you are new to Neuron ESB, you can download the full installation from the Neuron ESB [http://pages3.neudesic.com/Neuron-Free-Trial.html] website.





Media Contact: Thu Vu, Product Marketing Manager



Email: Thu.vu@neudesic.com



Mobile: (512) 299-5689





About Neuron ESB Neuron ESB is an application, service and workflow integration platform that simplifies messaging, system integration and Web service enablement. It facilitates quick integration of disparate applications and speeds up the adoption of service-oriented architecture. Companies worldwide in a variety of industries use Neuron ESB to deploy complex integration projects in a matter of weeks rather than months. Neuron ESB's library of reliable connectors [http://www.neuronesb.com/product-overview/connectors/] handle many use cases other integration products can't, so it's unlikely you'll have to write additional code to enhance or replace an existing connector that doesn't fit your needs. For more information, visit www.neuronesb.com [http://www.neuronesb.com/] and follow Neuron ESB on Twitter [https://twitter.com/neuronesb?lang=en].



About Online Business Applications Online Business Application, Inc. (OBA) has been committed to providing advanced software solutions for the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device industries in the areas of Medical Communications and Drug Safety for over thirty years. As a complete solution, IRMS, a product of OBA, is the world's leading medical information software management solution. IRMS software offers enhanced tools, including the IRMS-BUS (Neuron ESB 3.6 platform). In the age of specialized information management applications, mobile devices, web services and cloud computing, it's essential to have a single vehicle that takes you where you need to go - IRMS Integration Bus (IRMS-BUS). To learn more visit www.irmsonline.com [http://www.irmsonline.com/].



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/150355/neuron_esb_logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/150355/neuron_esb_logo.jpg]



Web site: https://www.neuronesb.com/



