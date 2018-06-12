Xinhua-Tsaidam goji berry price index released in Beijing on May 31st

BEIJING, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Xinhua-Tsaidam goji berry price index" was released jointly by China Economic Information Service (CEIS) of Xinhua News Agency and the government of Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Beijing on May 31st.



The index covers Tsaidam's organic goji berry price index and Tsaidam's green goji berry price index, and the sample covers more than 90 percent of certified organic and green goji berries in Haixi.



The base period for Xinhua-Tsaidam goji berry price index was set in August 2015, with the base points at 1,000. Data show that in April, 2018, the organic goji berry price index was 921.06 points, down 7.89 percent from the base period and the green goji berry price index was 537.58 points, down 46.24 percent from the base period.



Tsaidam Basin of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau is the second-largest planting base of goji berries in China. Xinhua-Tsaidam goji berry price index will integrate the big data with the real economy, give full play to the role of the CEIS as an economic think-tank and the geographical advantages of Qinghai in development of organic goji berries, and help guide the industry development, said Ma Rui, Deputy Secretary General of Qinghai Provincial Government.



The index intuitively portrays the trend of price changes in the Tsaidam goji berry production areas. It provides the goji berry industry with an open and transparent price guide, helps participants in the goji berry production, circulation, processing and other links timely and accurately understand the industry trends, and offers information support for government supervision, scientific cultivation, and trade decision-making, said Su Huizhi, Vice President of CEIS.



Xu Changqing, an expert in the organic products, believed that demands for the high-end goji berries are increasing in the domestic market. The release of the index has provided a good reference for consumers.



CEIS, a wholly-owned company of Xinhua News Agency, boasts five national-level platforms including Xinhua Finance, Xinhua Silk Road, Xinhua Credit, Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange (SHPGX) and Xinhua Think Tank. As China's first professional institution studying, releasing, promoting and operating composite indices, Xinhua Indices have been committed to building four product systems: Xinhua Price Index, Xinhua Theme Index, Xinhua Evaluation Index and Xinhua Finance Index, and launched a series of influential products.



Image Attachments Links: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=314056 [http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=314056]



CONTACT: Ms. Ji, Tel: 86 10 63074558



