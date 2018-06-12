Double Swallow Soaring -- Dongfeng Race Team returns to the top of the leader board

CARDIFF, United Kingdom, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 8, 2018, Dongfeng Race Team won the first place in the in-port race in Cardiff, UK. At the awards ceremony that evening, Dongfeng Race Team was also honored with the communication award of the event. As of this day, Dongfeng Race Team recaptured the top spot in the total standings and got one step closer to the season's championship. The ninth leg of the Volvo Ocean Race came to an end in Cardiff, UK. All teams are preparing to embark on the 10th leg for Gothenburg, Sweden.



For Dongfeng Race Team, winning the first place in the current total standings is not mere luck. It relies on long-term perspective, sound judgement, and unremitting persistence. As is the case with Dongfeng Motor, the road to internationalization has nothing to do with luck. It also requires a global vision, strategic decision-making, and persevering efforts.



In the new era, Dongfeng Motor Corporation has made reinterpretation of the historical connotation of its brand and released a brand new Dongfeng brand strategy with the core value concept of "Quality, Intelligence, Harmony". Quality is the root of the Dongfeng brand of the new era, the most important gene in the blood of Dongfeng and the foundation of Dongfeng; Intelligence is the source of Dongfeng brand in the new era, a symbol of modern industrial civilization, and a source of winning the future; Harmony is the soul and faith of the Dongfeng brand in the new era, epitomizing the relentless pursuit for brilliance of human nature. The trinity of "Quality", "Intelligence" and "Harmony" will lead to comprehensive and vigorous development of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.



With the launch of the new brand strategy, Dongfeng Motor Corporation will be in full swing with the tailwind of the Belt and Road Initiative. Dongfeng will spare no effort in its course to build China into an auto powerhouse by telling a good story of the Dongfeng brand.



