International Endesa B.V. (IE BV) Publishes Annual Report 2019

dinsdag 12 mei 2020 15:04 Economie
AMSTERDAM, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Endesa B.V. (IE BV) has published the annual report 2019. During 2019, IE BV earned a net income of 0.5 MM Euros, mainly due to its ordinary financial activities. The Company performed the management and administration activities on its financial assets and liabilities, including ECP Programme, MTN Programme, intercompany loans, credit lines and financial derivatives. The annual report 2019 can be viewed and downloaded at the following link:

https://www.endesa.com/es/accionistas-e-inversores/informacion-economica/estados-financieros-de-endesa-international-bv [https://www.endesa.com/es/accionistas-e-inversores/informacion-economica/estados-financieros-de-endesa-international-bv]

https://www.endesa.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/financial-information/financial-statements-of-endesa-international-bv [https://www.endesa.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/financial-information/financial-statements-of-endesa-international-bv]

CONTACT: Fabio Marzocchi, Financial Manager, International Endesa B.V., Herengracht 471, 1017 BS Amsterdam, The Netherlands, fabio.marzocchi@enel.com, Tel: +31-(0)20-521-8787, Fax: +31-(0)20-521-8799

