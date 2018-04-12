The New ClinicAll App Aims to Make Hospital Visits Hassle-Free for Patients

NEUSS, Germany, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Benefit from the lastest developments in health technology with the ClinicAll App



Developed for iOS and Android, the new ClinicAll app lets previously unfulfilled wishes come true, giving users full access to a wide range of services.



ClinicAll has already been successful in providing digitalized solutions for clinics. This expertise has led to the idea of making all the possibilities of this new technology available to all users - conveniently on any smartphone or tablet.



The ClinicAll app makes sure users are the center of attention



During a hospital stay, the ClinicAll app enables the use of TV, Internet, and to call up all hospital information such as treatment appointments, meals, room lighting or bed control. Doctors and staff can inform the patient about upcoming visits via push messages. The app can also be used to call a nurse at any time - making it easy and uncomplicated to communicate with hospital staff.



After the stay, the ClinicAll app provides interesting news and information on the topics of health technology, ClinicAll, affiliated clinics and partners.



Available now in the App store - discover all the benefits live at conhIT 2018:



The ClinicAll app has now been released in the Android and iOS App stores. To date, no other supplier on the market has been able to realize an app for patients and clinics with a comparable range of features.



In order to install, search through the App store for "ClinicAll App".



The new ClinicAll app will be shown to industry representatives for the first time in our own virtual hospital set-up at conhIT 2018 - with some first applications.







