Holiday Swap Has Arrived, Removing the Cost of Travel Accommodation in Today's Sharing Economy

Created by James Asquith [http://www.holidayswap.com/about-us.php ] (who broke the Guinness World Record for being the youngest person to travel to all 196 countries in the world over a 5 year period), Holiday Swap [http://www.holidayswap.com ] reduces one of the largest costs of travel - the accommodation.



By matching up with like-minded travelers, anyone can make connections to travel now or have a place to stay in the future, using the asset you have, your house or even your room, and you don't even have to own the space you're swapping. Asquith said, "The question I am regularly asked is from people wanting to travel more but many don't have the budget to do so, and certainly not on a regular basis."



This is where the idea of Holiday Swap was born. An app that allows us to swap anything from a beach villa or penthouse to a room with other travelers anywhere in the world for just $1 a night. Already on the radar of some of the largest tech companies in the world, Asquith wants to combine Tech and Travel to allow everyone to experience more of the world while reducing the cost. This allows travelers to spend more of their budget on flights to far-flung destinations and on experiences, rather than a place to sleep.



"The millennial generation is the future and this generation wants more with less. With the growth of technology we are building a true global sharing community, where we can actually use the assets we have to explore more of the world," Asquith says.



Already known as 'the tinder of travel' and being touted as a major rival to Air BnB, Holiday Swap has grown to 50 countries, and Asquith believes it's because the app puts the power back in the user's hands. "Instead of having travel envy and ever increasing bucket lists from traditional social media, we want people to be able to take action on seeing these places, so you can also use your connections as virtual tour guides." From Los Angeles to Sydney and Brazil to Japan, Holiday Swap is changing the way we travel and with the promise of upcoming rewards for members (from free flights to Ugandan Gorilla safaris), there may be such a thing as a free holiday after all. Use the code 'FreeSwap' on the free to use app today to get started.



